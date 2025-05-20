"Leave women alone" — Fans defend TWICE's Jeongyeon as she faces criticism over weight loss following 'FOUR' teaser release

TWICE's latest teaser for their upcoming fourth studio album, FOUR, sparked a wave of online reactions, with member Jeongyeon at the centre of it. While the teaser generated excitement for the group’s summer release, it also drew attention to Jeongyeon, who was prominently featured in the opening scene.

Shortly after the teaser dropped, social media users began speculating about Jeongyeon’s apparent weight loss. A now-viral post claimed her physical transformation was one of the factors contributing to the buzz surrounding the comeback. This led to a flood of comments regarding her physical appearance.

Jeongyeon's fans were quick to defend her against the criticism. Many expressed their frustration over the ongoing fixation with her appearance, calling out the harmful expectations placed on female idols.

"this is such a weird thing to say leave women alone weirdoooos," defended one fan.

Many took to X to voice their frustration at how female idols, particularly Jeongyeon, are constantly subjected to such insensitive remarks.

"Kpop fans proving once again they only see women as commodities and not as actual human beings. It's so disgusting people need to leave jeongyeon alone," wrote one netizen.

"it genuinely unsettles me how normalized it is to comment on women's bodies like it's nothing," said another netizen.

"the concept of kpoptwt ALWAYS having to be weird about jeongyeon," commented another netizen.

"it's so weird the way y'all talk about women. lately I can't tell the difference between the average kpoper and an incel," shared another netizen.

Several fans highlighted the idol's history of serious health issues, including a herniated disc and anxiety.

"ppl need to remember she gained weight becuase of medication not cuz she wanted to," said a fan.

"i'll genuinely never understand why jeongyeon gaining wait after BREAKING HER NECK is such a funny thing to these people..." wrote another fan.

"Imagine trying to call a super-talented artist who has been under medication for serious health issues, fat. These are the exact b*tches that gonna come at you if you talk about their talentless idol having their whole damn face reconstructed. And I am not even an ONCE," a fan commented.

"Stop f*cking commenting on jeongyeon like that. Istfg I'm not even a twice Stan but the amount of weird a** comments on her body made every single time there's a comeback is repulsive and shows how awful yall really are. No better than knets," added another fan.

TWICE's Jeongyeon reveals weight gain was due to Cushing's syndrome from steroid treatment

For those unfamiliar, K-pop singer Jeongyeon of TWICE opened up about her health issues, particularly her sudden weight gain over the past few years. According to a report by South Korean health outlet KorMedi on July 25, 2024, the singer disclosed that she had been diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome. She said that the condition was triggered by the use of steroid medication prescribed to treat a herniated disc in her neck in 2020.

Jeongyeon said that the steroids, which she used during her rehabilitation, led to a sudden gain in weight. She described how her weight gain was involuntary, a result of the treatment's side effects.

She also shared that she had become more careful, as she tried to control her condition with constant treatment and exercise, such as tennis and surfing. She also emphasized the importance of mental stability.

"Since I had to take a break once, I try to keep my mind stable. These days, I am making an effort to find new hobbies, and it gives me strength for my life," she shared.

The singer had taken a step back from her activities before due to numerous health problems.

Meanwhile, on May 19, 2025, JYP Entertainment formally confirmed TWICE's comeback with their fourth full album, FOUR, which would be released in July 2025. The agency posted the news on their social media platforms along with an intro film of the group's new concept.

In the teaser, all nine members showed up sporting sleek, long straight black hair and coordinated blue attire, including skirts emblazoned with the word FOUR on them in white. The cohesive styling and mysterious visuals immediately stirred excitement among fans worldwide.

The new album would be TWICE's first studio one in more than three and a half years since Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which was released in November 2021.

Before their return, the group has also been making waves. They appeared on stage with Coldplay as special guests for all shows of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in Goyang, South Korea, in April 2025.

Aside from their album drop, TWICE will be headlining Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, 2025, at Grant Park, continuing to heighten expectations for a summer of grand performances and new music.

