List of Grammy Awards Jay-Z has won till now

American rapper Jay-Z has received numerous industry awards, nominations, and honorary accolades. He has won 25 Grammy Awards to date and has tied for the most number of nominations with his wife Beyoncé. His first win was Vol.2...Hard Knock Life in 1990. His last win was in the year 2025 for Cowboy Courter.

Fans of Jay-Z can check the list below for all his Grammy wins. From songs like Crazy In Love to Himself, here's a chronological list of all his Grammy wins, year-on-year.

Jail, Crazy In Love, and all Jay-Z songs that have won Grammy Awards

1) Hard Knock Life (1999)

Jay-Z Testifies In Court In Cologne Lawsuit (Image via Getty)

Jay-Z was nominated in three categories including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance, and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group, in the year 1999. He ultimately won a Grammy that year for Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life in the category of Best Rap Album.

2) Crazy In Love (2004)

Jay-Z in Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders (Image via Getty)

After several years of gap, Jay-Z won two Grammys in a single year. He won in the category of Best R&B Song with Beyoncè for Crazy In Love. He also won a Grammy for Best Rap/ Sung Collaboration for the same song with Beyoncè.

3) 99 Problems (2005)

Jay-Z in 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

In the year 2005, Jay-Z hit a strike in a new category altogether. He won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance for his song 99 Problems. He was even nominated for The Black Album in the category of Best Rap Album.

4) Numb Encore (2006)

Jay Z Performs at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. (Image via Getty)

In the year 2006, his rap collaboration with Linkin Park changed the hip-hop rap scene altogether. He won a Grammy for Best Rap/ Sung Collaboration for Numb Encore with Linkin Park.

5) Umbrella (2008)

Jay-Z in Fashion gala 'Met Ball' in New York (Image via Getty)

In the year 2008, after two years of gap, Jay-Z won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy Award again. He won the Grammy for the song Umbrella with Rihanna.

6) Swagga Like Us (2009)

Jay-Z attends Barack Obama Sworn In As U.S. President For A Second Term (Image via Getty)

Jay-Z’s first Grammy win with Kanye West, was in the year 2009. He won a Grammy for Swagga Like Us in the category of Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, in collaboration with T.I., Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

7) Death of Auto-Tune (2010)

Jay-Z attends 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards( Image via Getty)

Jay-Z hit the ball out of the park with his Grammys win, in the year 2010. He won three Grammys in that year. The first one for Death of Auto-Tune in the category of Best Rap Solo Performance. The next one was in the category of Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for Brooklyn Go Hard along with Santigold.

Lastly, he won in the category of Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Run This Town along with Rihanna and Kanye West.

8) On to the Next One (2011)

Jay-Z and Kanye West Perform at the Verizon Center - Source: Getty

Jay-Z won Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group along with Swizz Beat for On to the Next One, in the year 2011. He got nominated for Empire State of Mind and The Blueprint 3, in different categories but they couldn't make it to the top of the list.

9) Otis (2012)

Jay -Z in the 2008 Glastonbury Festival - Source: Getty

Jay dominated the Grammys most in the year 2012. In this year, he won 4 Grammys in various categories. The first one was in the category of Best Rap Performance Otis along with Kanye West. Secondly, was in Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for All of the Lights again along with Kanye West, Rihanna, and Fergie.

The song Otis even got him the Best Rap Song Award, his third award in the same year. Lastly, he also won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award for Watch The Throne along with Kanye West.

10) No Church in the Wild (2013)

Jay-Z in Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 ( Image via Getty)

Jay-Z and Kanye West were back with their Grammy win in the year 2013. They won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for No Church in the Wild along with Frank Ocean, and The-Dream. He got nominated for Talk that Talk, Niggas In Paris and I Do but they faced tough competition.

11) Holy Grail (2014)

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton - Source: Getty 12. 2015 Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King" - Source: Getty Glastonbury Festival 2008 Day 2 (Image via Getty)

Jay later collaborated with Justin Timberlake and won a Grammy in the category of Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for Holy Grail, in 2014. He even won a Grammy for Best Music Video for the song Suit & Tie. He got nominated for six other songs including Tom Ford but they all had a tough fight.

12) Drunk In Love (2015)

Jay-Z and Queen Latifah in 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via: Getty)

Jay-Z strike with Beyoncè started again in the year 2015. They both won a Grammy in the category of Best R&B Performance for Drunk in Love. His album with Beyoncè called On the Run Tour: Beyoncè and Jay-Z was even nominated for Best Music Film.

13) Everything Is Love (2019)

Jay-Z Filming "Girls, Girls, Girls" Music Video (Image via Getty)

Jay-Z won a Grammy in a new category altogether. He won the award in Best Urban Contemporary Album for Everything Is Love along with Beyoncé as The Carters in 2019.

14) Savage (2021)

Jay-Z - Source: Getty Jay Z At Victoria's Secret Show (Image via Grammys)

Jay won a Grammy in the category of Best Rap Song along with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncè for the song Savage in 2021. He even got nominated in the category of Song of the Year for the song Black Parade.

15) Jail (2022)

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 FINALBorussia Dortmund v Real Madrid (Image via Getty)

Jay got nominated for three songs Bath Salts, Jail, and Donda, in 2022. He won the Grammy in the category of Best Rap Song for the song Jail with Kanye West.

16) Cowboy Carter (2025)

Jay-Z for 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show ( Image via Getty)

After three years, Jay-Z won a Grammy for his songwriting contribution to Cowboy Carter, in the category of Album of The Year. This win marked his 25th win for the Grammys.

Jay has also been honored with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award in 2018 and the Global Impact Award in 2024. Jay-Z's impressive tally of 25 Grammy wins makes him the artist with the most Grammy Awards.

