Macy's 4th of July fireworks special: Lineup, where to stream online, & all you need to know

Macy's 4th of July fireworks special is set to be held on July 4, 2024, in West Manhattan, New York City. The annual event has been a tradition since 1976 and the fireworks will be launched from the Hudson River.

The event will be streamed live via NBC and Peacock from 8 pm ET/PT. The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $5.99 a month. The event will be followed by an encore presentation at 10 pm local time on NBC.

Public viewing will also be available from designated access points, the list of which is given below:

Christopher Street & Washington Street

West 11th Street & Washington Street

West 12th Street & Washington Street

West 29th Street & 11th Avenue

West 40th Street & 11th Avenue

The 2024 4th of July fireworks special was announced via a post on the official Macy's website.

Macy's 4th of July fireworks special lineup

The lineup for Macy’s 4th of July fireworks special is listed below:

Luis Fonsi

Lainey Wilson

Tanner Adell

The War & Treaty

Brandy Clark

Mickey Guyton

Amber Mark

The show will be hosted by Mickey Guyton and Zuri Hall. It will feature a 25-minute music score directed by Jason Howland, which will celebrate summer classics and see the reimagination of iconic American music pieces from various genres.

The NBCU Entertainment executive vice president of live events and specials, Jean Neal, elaborated on the event in a press release, stating:

"Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched."

Will Coss, the executive producer of Macy's Fireworks also shed light on the event and said:

"This year’s Fireworks will feature never before seen effects created for Macy’s, special surprise and delight moments and an exciting musical score of summer’s greatest hits, inspiring our audience nationwide.”

The upcoming edition of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will feature a first-of-its-kind firework. In a press release by NBC, it is described as:

"A silver cascading burst with a center kaleidoscope alternating red and blue. Additional effects include cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls, Saturn circles, crackling pistils and special ghost pyro that alternates colors featuring multiple hues."

The history of Macy's 4th of July fireworks event

Macy's fireworks show started in 1958, with the initial events taking place on the first day of July. The show was launched as a celebration of the store's 100th anniversary, with the debut edition drawing in approximately one million people, as per Times Square Chronicles.

18 years later, the store partnered with Walt Disney to celebrate 200 years of US Independence in 1976, with the event then becoming an annual tradition. The show has previously featured performers including Coldplay, Jelly Roll, Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Aretha Franklin, and more notable personalities.

Macy's 4th of July fireworks show will launch 60,000 shells this year, and NBCUniversal will present the special with a live audio description for a more inclusive experience.

Individuals can enjoy the event via NBC and Peacock at 8 pm ET on Thursday.

