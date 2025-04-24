"Most uncreative rap album cover" — Internet reacts to Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter' album cover 

Rapper Lil Wayne recently dropped the album cover for his highly anticipated project Tha Carter VI on April 22, 2025, announcing that the album will release on June 6, 2025.

"June 6 We C6 The Carter Six June 6 We C6 Ain’t a problem I can’t 6 June 6," Wayne captioned the album cover's IG post.

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated April 22, 2025, Lil Wayne's album cover is a homage to the covers of his albums Tha Carter III and Tha Carter IV, featuring the rapper's face as a child covered in tattoos. However, the recent cover features more tattoos as compared to the previous ones, accompanied by a change in the childhood picture of the rapper, which features him smiling.

Another unique aspect of the Tha Carter VI album cover is a new color scheme— featuring red, white, and black— with a change in the way the album's title is written. Lil Wayne's latest album cover and announcement amassed mixed traction from netizens, who expressed their opinions on X.

"Most uncreative rap album cover. Why does every rapper have a baby album cover," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"looks kinda weird but, i guess so did the other Carter covers at first," an X user commented.

"I know the whole "baby picture w/tattoos" is supposed to be nostalgic but it ironically just makes this whole series seem dated," another X user mentioned.

"Cover kinda weak but we’ll still be there," an internet user stated.

"He kinda played this concept out. Adding all the tattoos always made it look cheap compared to albums like illmatic," another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper expressed excitement over Tha Carter VI's release.

"He bringing back the child cover concept," an X user tweeted.

"Wayne gone come spitting the hardest bars, That you can guarantee. The goat of rap is back," a netizen commented.

"I'm really confident this album will be worth the hype and do crazy numbers!" another netizen remarked.

Lil Wayne reveals what's different about Tha Carter VI: Details explored

Seven years after releasing Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne gave his fans a glimpse of the Tha Carter VI album. Talking to Rolling Stone about aspects of his career during a cover story interview dated April 17, 2025, Wayne also talked about what made the upcoming album unique.

Commenting on how his core focus has been on collaborations, the rapper said:

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’ ”

The publication mentioned that Tha Carter VI features an uncleared sample of a Billie Eilish track, a collab with Miley Cyrus, as well as an appearance by Italian opera fame Andrea Bocelli, who sings Ave Maria on one of the songs. Haitian rapper and singer Wyclef Jean, who also features on the upcoming album, flew to Italy to ask Bocelli's permission to sample the track.

At the time, Wyclef ended up sharing the story of surviving a self-inflicted gunshot at the age of 12, resulting in Bocelli deciding to sing the opera himself. Reflecting on the same, the Haitian rapper dubbed Lil Wayne's album "one of them records that I feel is going to stop time.”

During his Rolling Stone interview, Lil Wayne also commented on not being able to headline the Super Bowl this year, despite it being held in his hometown. Wayne and some other rappers expressed discontent when Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner.

However, the rapper isn't interested in performing at the Super Bowl, citing that they took away his feelings toward the event.

