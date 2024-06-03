"Mother always defending"— Fans react as Adele blasts audience member for screaming 'Pride sucks'

Rolling in the Deep hitmaker Adele went viral for tearing into an audience member during a recent performance. The singer was performing at her concert residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 1, when an attendee allegedly yelled out "Pride sucks," as per Teen Vogue.

While what the audience member said was not recorded in the viral video, when the singer heard their comment, she gave them a stern reply while sitting behind her piano.

"Did you come to my f**king show to say pride sucks? Are you f**king stupid? Don’t be so f**king ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" she said.

June 1 marked the official start of Pride month, and audience members could be heard ardently cheering on the Someone Like You singer as she replied to the individual in question. Social media users were in awe of her response and thanked her for defending pride as they reacted to the video on social media.

Many netizens took to the comments section of @StatsAdele's post on X to react to the moment. They also talked about how classy she was even when giving someone a firm talking to.

Netizens were delighted at seeing the singer lash out at the alleged heckler. The popular consensus online was that the singer was "mother," a slang term that had deep ties to the LGBTQ community. Here are a few reactions to X fan account @StatsAdele's post of the whole incident:

"Roasted, burnttttt! 😅🙃 looove u forever @Adele," said a third user.

"Tell it to the haters … thanks Adele ❤️," thanked a fourth X user.

"she’s so classy even while clocking someone this should be a meme 😭😭 i f**kin love adele!!!," noted another X user.

A few social media users contradicted the 36-year-old singer by claiming that the individual shouted, "Work sucks" and not "Pride sucks."

"I was close to the guy who yelled and he actually said “work sucks” because she had mentioned that her work is on the weekends," one user claimed.

However, a few users did not take too kindly to the singer's response. Netizens asked people to not go to her shows and support her if they didn't believe in what she believed. Here are a few X reactions in this regard:

"People need to stop supporting trash that they don’t believe in. Not buying a ticket and showing up to watch these sick people speaks volumes", said one user.

"Looks like nobody is going to come to her show anymore after that.", a second X user thought.

"The irony of her telling people to Shut Up if you have nothing nice to say isn't lost on me..", said another user.

Adele released new dates for her postponed shows

After having to postpone all her shows in March due to sickness, the singer has resumed performing her Weekends with Adele residency shows in Las Vegas, which will span across five weekends in May and June. It was during her June 1 show that the alleged heckler received a bashing from the singer.

The canceled March shows were rescheduled for the end of this year. The singer earlier notified on Instagram:

"The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year. Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date."

The reallocated dates were:

Friday, October 25

Saturday, October 26

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, November 15

Saturday, November 16

Friday, November 22

Saturday, November 23

All other shows remained unaffected.