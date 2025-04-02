Canadian-American singer Neil Young took to his website Neil Young Archives on April 2, 2025, expressing his concerns regarding 'Coming Back to America'. He mentioned that if he talked about President Donald J Trump while performing in Europe, he might be subject to scrutiny in America.

Ad

The singer said:

"I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.”

Young mentioned that countries have new advice for people returning to America, which one can read about at the 'CANADA Desk'. He added that if he came back from Europe and was barred from America, he couldn't play his USA tour, and the people who bought tickets wouldn't be able to attend his concert.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The singer affirmed his statement and emphasized that if one says anything negative about Trump or his administration, they might be barred from re-entering the U.S.A. Young also said that if people were dual citizens like him, they'd have to find out the outcome of the situation together.

Criticizing Trump, Neil Young proceeded to dub him the "worst president in the history of our great country," stating that if Trump could stop him from coming back to America, it would put a question mark on the freedom in the country.

Ad

Neil Young's previous protests against Donald Trump explored

While Neil Young's most explosive protest against Donald Trump was the singer's open letter to the sitting President of the U.S., Neil previously expressed discontent over Trump's use of his track Rockin' In The Free World in June 2015.

A statement from the singer's management company mentioned at the time that Trump wasn't authorized to use the track and that Neil Young supported Bernie Sanders for president of the U.S.A.

Ad

Additionally, in February 2020, Young took to his website to post an open letter against Donald Trump featuring the cover image of an angry boy riding a bike with the American flag.

Ad

In his letter, the singer called Trump a "disgrace to my country" and mentioned:

"The climate crisis seems to be the noted environmentalist’s chief concern: “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.”

Mentioning his track in the letter, Young wrote:

“Every time ‘Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you. Me.”

Ad

Additionally, Neil Young sued Donald Trump in August 2020 for breaching copyright laws by playing his songs at political events and rallies. The singer expressed discontent over Trump's use of his tracks Devil's Sidewalk and Rockin' In The Free World calling it the "un-American campaign of ignorance and hate".

Ad

The singer mentioned that his complaints about Trump using his music since 2015 were ignored, and he claimed up to $150,000 in damages per infringement, citing the politician's rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Mount Rushmore in 2020.

Neil Young's message concerning his return to the United States amid his statements against Donald Trump comes around the time the singer has scheduled his upcoming tour with Chrome Hearts in Sweden on June 18, 2025.

The North American dates for Young's tour will begin in August 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback