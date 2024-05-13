"50 is the King of trolling" — Internet reacts as 50 Cent issues response to Christian Combs over diss track 

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continues to face legal woes after being accused of s*xual misconduct, his son, King Combs, recently released a song that dissed rappers like 50 Cent, who has been vocal about disliking Diddy. Following the release of the song, 50 Cent issued a hilarious response, signaling that he was not afraid of the attack that was launched on him.

King Combs, whose real name is Christian Casey Combs, recently dropped a 50 Cent diss track that played on DJ Akademiks’ livestream. In the song, he rapped:

“All the gossip sh*t is whack when all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and that’s fine/ They gone try and stop these M&Ms and they gon’ die trying.”

The track also starts off with Christian Combs singing:

“Don’t bust no U-Turns because we ain’t forgetting sh*t and to all of y’all that switched suck my d*ck.”

Expand Tweet

It seems like 50 Cent was unfazed by the lyrics aimed at him. He took to Instagram and attached an image of Christian and him performing. He then jokingly said:

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on this record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL."

Many could not believe that 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, issued a comical response to Christian Comb's fiery diss track.

Netizen responds to the rapper addressing King Combs’ diss track (Image via Instagram)

Responding to the same, several people took to the former’s Instagram comment section to opine on the matter:

“Fifty basically said “Don’t put your two cents in when you only have a penny,"” lemini4k said.

“The lil boy don’t know what he’s signing up for,” bllacross opined.

“Lil diddler gonna have a LOONNGGG trolled week,” said 2000shype.

50 Cent's comment section was filled with several other rib-tickling comments:

“50 dont never duck no smoke,” truegodsfilms chimed in.

“I honestly don’t understand why anybody would want to beef with 50. This man is the king of petty,” tronatron23 noted.

“Cancer pettiness is elite… those who know… KNOW,” mel.vybz said.

A few other comments under the social media post read:

“So basically, “little boy.. go play” got it,” whossheher reacted.

“You funny af dawg,” responded _noasian.

Everything to know about Diddy's legal battles as 50 Cent issues response to former's son's diss track

The 50 Cent diss comes after federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences back in March. This comes in the midst of the latter facing multiple s*xual assault lawsuits.

The most recent accusation was issued by music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who accused Diddy of s*x trafficking. Jones claims that the rapper forced him to procure s*x workers have have s*x with them. Diddy was also accused of partying with underage girls, forcing people to take drugs, and pressurizing people to lie about an alleged shooting.

Diddy is continuing to maintain his innocence and has denied all the accusations.

Along with Diddy’s mansions being raided, his kids Christian and Justin Combs were also televised getting handcuffed during the incident.

Meanwhile, he is also attempting to dismiss a s*xual assault lawsuit filed against him by Jane Doe. In the same, the latter accused the musician, Harve Pierre, and another unidentified man of r*ping her when she was 17 years old.

The alleged victim also claimed that she was under the influence of substances when Diddy allegedly forced himself on her. She also claimed that the other two men forced themselves on her as well.