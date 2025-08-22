7 best Brent Hinds songs to listen to in rememberance of late musician

Brent Hinds died in a bike accident in Atlanta, US, on Wednesday, August 20. He was a guitarist and vocalist for the iconic metal band Mastodon.

Hinds was 51 and was riding his Harley-Davidson bike near downtown in Atlanta on Wednesday at around 11:35 pm. A woman, driving a BMW SUV, crashed into the musician while failing to yield on a left turn. As per the authorities (via The New York Times), Hinds was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brent Hinds was part of numerous bands like Four Hour Fogger, The Blood Vessels, and more. However, he is mostly known for his time with Mastodon, a metal band, which was created in 2000. It also featured Troy Sanders, Bill Keliher, and Brann Dailor.

Over the years, Mastodon produced great songs with some memorable performances from Hinds, either on the guitar or on vocals. Let's take a look at seven such songs.

7 Best Brent Hinds songs

Brent Hinds at Hellfest Open Air Festival Part 1 - Source: Getty

Note: These are based on the author's opinions and are in no particular order.

Divinations - This is the second track on Mastodon's fourth studio album, Crack the Skye, released on March 24, 2009. It is a progressive metal song that features incredible guitar solos from Brent Hinds, along with brilliant vocals.

The Last Baron - This song is also in Crack the Skye and was the last track in the listing. This features arguably the best riff of Hinds' career.

The Beast - The Beast is the fifth track in Mastodon's eighth studio album, Hushed and Grim, released on October 29, 2021. This is one of the band's fan-favorite songs and arguably has one of Brent Hinds' best vocals.

Hearts Alive - This is the ninth track from the band's second album, Leviathan, released on August 31, 2004. It is a progressive metal or sludge metal song, and displays a great range from the band. It also has one of Hinds' best career guitar solos.

Toes to Toes - This song was part of Mastodon's compilation album called Medium Rarities, which was released on September 11, 2020. It features both a tremendous guitar solo and excellent vocals from Brent Hinds.

The Czar - This song talks about a man in a wheelchair escaping through his thoughts and imagination. It is widely regarded as one of Mastodon's best lyrical songs and is also from the album Crack the Skye.

Pendulous Skin - This is the last track from the band's third studio album, Blood Mountain, released on September 12, 2006. It is a combination of excellent lyrics, some masterful solos, and a flowy composition.

Hinds, notably, left Mastodon in March this year, as the band put out a statement announcing the decision. However, the guitarist and vocalist later alleged on social media that he was "kicked out" of the band (via Guitar World). He slammed his bandmates, stating that they "can’t sing together live or anywhere."

Meanwhile, Mastodon also put out a condolence message for Hinds on their Instagram account on Thursday, August 21.

