"A Grease remake?" — Internet reacts to Lizzo releasing the music video for her new single “Love In Real Life"

Lizzo dropped her first single in nearly two years, titled Love In Real Life, with an accompanying music video on February 28, 2025. This marks the singer's first song since her contribution to Greta Gerwig's Barbie soundtrack with a song called Pink, and her first solo project since her 2022 album Special.

The Colin Tilley-directed music video for Love In Real Life begins with Lizzo narrating:

"Everything was so much simpler, and that’s exactly what I need. No views, no likes. Real love. In real life.”

The singer gets ready and makes her way to a party, however, she gets overwhelmed by the people and runs out of the venue, only to be chased by dancers, who corner her. She then succumbs to the music, joining the others for a lively dance.

Lizzo's new video has received mixed responses from netizens. One user commented on the 80s-esque style of the video, jokingly asking if it's a Grease remake.

"A Grease remake?"

Several netizens praised the singer for her new song and video, dubbing her a "rockstar."

"She is always rockstar," one person tweeted.

"She’s so fun and real. I love anything she does," another person added.

"I ain’t gonna lie she did the damn thing. Song is giving Prince, video is giving MJ’s Thriller and I’m living for it" someone else said.

"A BOP A JAM A SONG THAT SOME GOOD SHIT FIRE," another fan posted.

However, others expressed their disappointment at the song. Here are some of their reactions.

"Well there goes her comeback," one person tweeted.

"I used to love her, but this is not it. The song sounds dated and tired and the video… yikes," another person added.

"Trust me, we do not care," someone else commented.

"I love Lizzo...but this is straight trash," another user wrote.

Lizzo bids adieu to her Special era ahead of her new song

Lizzo has been teasing her new song on Instagram over the past two weeks. On Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, the singer posted a video where she spray painted "Bye B*tch" on the album cover of Special. This sparked rumors of new music as she wrote in the caption:

"End of an era."

In another video posted on February 16, 2024, the singer showed herself switching from crying to laughing as a flute played in the background. She captioned the post, "Everything was so much simpler #LIRL."

She unveiled the name of the song, Love In Real Life, with a teaser on another Instagram post uploaded on February 25, 2025, which showed the singer lying atop a white car as people passed her by.

Love In Real Life is also Lizzo's first music since her legal troubles. In August 2023, the singer was sued by three former dancers for s*xual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. According to NBC News, the dancers also accused the singer of weight-shaming them and allegedly forcing one dancer to touch a nude performer at a club.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit claimed.

Lizzo denied the claims when she appeared on a December 2024 episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. The singer added she was "deeply hurt" by the accusations, adding that she "did nothing wrong." According to the BBC, the suit is reportedly still ongoing, with the dancers asking for a jury trial.

Along with this, the singer also faced a second lawsuit that same year from a stylist, who accused her management team of racial and s*xual harassment. As per the BBC, a judge dismissed all charges against the singer in December 2024, however, her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., remains a defendant in the case.

