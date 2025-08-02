“Ain't taking enough accountability”- Netizens react to Anthony Fantano’s apology video for using the N-word 

  • home icon
By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 02, 2025 06:00 GMT
Anthony Fantano
Anthony Fantano (Image credits: Instagram/@afantano)

Anthony Fantano has put out an apology video after an old clip of him using the N-word recently surfaced. The music critic and YouTube personality explained his side of the story and asserted that he was quoting something.

On July 31, DJ Akademiks posted a clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In it, Fantano, who runs the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, was heard using the N-word. On August 1, Fantano dropped an over 7-minute video titled "Taking accountability" on his X account, explaining the situation. He said (h/t Complex):

"The discourse seems to have reached a fever pitch that's making a lot of people concerned and angry and even thinking I'm covertly a racist, bigoted person. Now, these are the same sorts of allegations that I have fought against and won before..."
Fantano further added:

"Early on in my YouTube career, I had some pretty lax views when it came to quoting the language of others," he added. "My point of view was: What does it matter? It's not me saying it. I'm relaying a lyric or sentiment or point of view expressed by someone else."
Anthony Fantano asserted that the clip was almost 10 years old, and in it, he is quoting someone else. He said that he is pointing out someone else's homophobia and racism in that clip, and the said person has also apologized. Fantano added that he should've censored out the N-word and apologized for it.

Fans online have reacted to the YouTuber's video, as some weren't satisfied with the apology offered. One X user wrote:

"You ain't got no business saying N***a period especially with the -er. You ain't taking enough accountability for me, playboy."
One netizen commented on X (image via X/@qshironalberti3)
"So deflection with no apology, got it," another wrote.
"We ain’t accepting the apology chile," another commented.

Some users did back Fantano, though, as one wrote:

"you are completely in the right but this kinda your fault"
"It’s crazy that the people mad at you for this are like actual open racists. Like people with “aryan” and “groyper” in their names," another commented.
"its kinda crazy you need to even clear anything up, you didn't do anything wrong you shouldn't have gave these emotional drake fans any attention," another wrote.

DJ Akademiks reacts to Anthony Fantano's apology video

Following Anthony Fantano's apology video, DJ Akademiks wrote a tweet in response that read:

"U RACIST B**CH! Just apologize! How u deflecting mentioning me rather than taking accountability! U RACIST ! Typical Colonizer!!!!!!"

DJ Akademiks had shared another clip on August 1 that showed Anthony Fantano allegedly laughing at the death of Trayvon Martin. The latter was a black teen who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fantano reacted to this in his apology video as well, sharing that he was reading a super chat that mocked him and his team. He added that the clip shared by DJ Akademiks had been edited. He also showed the original clip, explaining that the viewer took a dig at him via the super chat.

Fantano acknowledged that he needs to be careful about who he interacts with on his platform. He also took a dig at DJ Akademiks, who has been accused of allegedly harassing a young boy, and said he'll never collaborate with people like him.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Tiasha
