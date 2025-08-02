“Ain't taking enough accountability”- Netizens react to Anthony Fantano’s apology video for using the N-word 

Anthony Fantano has put out an apology video after an old clip of him using the N-word recently surfaced. The music critic and YouTube personality explained his side of the story and asserted that he was quoting something.On July 31, DJ Akademiks posted a clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In it, Fantano, who runs the YouTube channel The Needle Drop, was heard using the N-word. On August 1, Fantano dropped an over 7-minute video titled &quot;Taking accountability&quot; on his X account, explaining the situation. He said (h/t Complex):&quot;The discourse seems to have reached a fever pitch that's making a lot of people concerned and angry and even thinking I'm covertly a racist, bigoted person. Now, these are the same sorts of allegations that I have fought against and won before...&quot;Fantano further added:&quot;Early on in my YouTube career, I had some pretty lax views when it came to quoting the language of others,&quot; he added. &quot;My point of view was: What does it matter? It's not me saying it. I'm relaying a lyric or sentiment or point of view expressed by someone else.&quot;Anthony Fantano asserted that the clip was almost 10 years old, and in it, he is quoting someone else. He said that he is pointing out someone else's homophobia and racism in that clip, and the said person has also apologized. Fantano added that he should've censored out the N-word and apologized for it.Fans online have reacted to the YouTuber's video, as some weren't satisfied with the apology offered. One X user wrote:&quot;You ain't got no business saying N***a period especially with the -er. You ain't taking enough accountability for me, playboy.&quot;One netizen commented on X (image via X/@qshironalberti3)&quot;So deflection with no apology, got it,&quot; another wrote.&quot;We ain’t accepting the apology chile,&quot; another commented.Some users did back Fantano, though, as one wrote:&quot;you are completely in the right but this kinda your fault&quot;&quot;It’s crazy that the people mad at you for this are like actual open racists. Like people with “aryan” and “groyper” in their names,&quot; another commented.&quot;its kinda crazy you need to even clear anything up, you didn't do anything wrong you shouldn't have gave these emotional drake fans any attention,&quot; another wrote.Also Read: “Bros the originator of rage baiting”- Netizens react as Anthony Fantano rates Travis Scott’s new album 'JACKBOYS 2' a “light 2”DJ Akademiks reacts to Anthony Fantano's apology videoFollowing Anthony Fantano's apology video, DJ Akademiks wrote a tweet in response that read:&quot;U RACIST B**CH! Just apologize! How u deflecting mentioning me rather than taking accountability! U RACIST ! Typical Colonizer!!!!!!&quot;DJ Akademiks had shared another clip on August 1 that showed Anthony Fantano allegedly laughing at the death of Trayvon Martin. The latter was a black teen who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.Meanwhile, Anthony Fantano reacted to this in his apology video as well, sharing that he was reading a super chat that mocked him and his team. He added that the clip shared by DJ Akademiks had been edited. He also showed the original clip, explaining that the viewer took a dig at him via the super chat.Fantano acknowledged that he needs to be careful about who he interacts with on his platform. He also took a dig at DJ Akademiks, who has been accused of allegedly harassing a young boy, and said he'll never collaborate with people like him.Also Read: Who is Anthony Fantano? Music critic comes under fire for allegedly laughing at Trayvon Martin’s death and saying the n-word in a viral video