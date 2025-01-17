"All this is your fault actually" — Internet reacts to SZA's former manager Punch responding to rapper saying he "was right"

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson stopped managing SZA, last month. The revelation was made by the 35-year-old singer-songwriter through a comment on a fan account's post. Recently, on Friday, January 17, 2025, the singer took to X, and wrote:

"Punch was right."

To this Punch responded with "👀." After this, SZA again tweeted:

"U been told me stop sharing snippets and tea .. thought I was on to something. I’m clear now."

The interaction garnered massive traction on the internet. Punch's tweet received more than 5,900 likes and over 300 reposts. Here are some popular reactions on X:

"All this is your fault actually."

Another user tweeted:

"Actually, this is all your fault. It wasn't enough that the album was hours late coming out, now comes another promise of bonus songs that were supposed to be on the 6th."

"TDE really figured out the perfect way to keep a weird parasocial fanbase occupied and out of everyone's way," added a tweet.

"Yall too toxic for me to keep up," mentioned a netizen.

Several other netizens further uploaded their reactions on the social media platform. A user tweeted:

"Punch always right."

"Sometimes you have to let an artist blow off steam, get some air, get their mind right 🤣😭," commented another one.

"We support this realization," read a tweet.

After revealing the split, SZA also mentioned that she had a "deep love" for Punch and wished him the best. She even requested netizens not to attack him, as per reports by Rolling Stone, published on December 26, 2025. The reason behind the step was, however, not revealed.

Everything to know about Punch, amid his professional split with singer SZA

American rapper and record producer Punch aka Terrence Louis Henderson Jr, had executive produced several hit albums including Kendrick Lamar's Section.80 and Schoolboy Q's Habits & Contradictions. According to an article by NewsX, the TDE CEO first met SZA, over a decade earlier, in 2011.

The talent manager from Carson, California, is also a part of the hip-hop collective A Room Full of Mirrors. He had further collaborated with Daylyt, Nick Grant, The Ichiban Don, Lyric Michelle, and Hari.

According to the outlet, Punch was prominent in forming SZA's album, titled SOS, revealed in December 2022. Punch reportedly was very much involved with the entire process of making the album, including discussing concepts as well as looking after the early stages of production. Punch further spoke about the singer, and said:

"She's her harshest critic. My role is to remind her how incredible the record is and why it resonates so deeply."

The outlet then mentioned that SZA became an important part of TDE in May 2022, around the same time Kendrick Lamar left the label.

While several speculations and reactions have been given by netizens, the singer has not commented on the split particularly.

