Chris Brown's new track Weakest Link, released on April 19, 2024, seemingly targets former Migos frontman Quavo. According to Hot New Hip Hop, in his new song released on YouTube, Chris Brown allegedly referenced Quavo’s rumored relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, and also described the Atlanta rapper as the worst member of the group Migos.

In his new song, Brown talked about resisting the urge to strike the rapper during the encounter, singing—

"All I kept thinkin' 'bout was breakin' yo' face, but I gave you a pass," Brown raps. "You lucky I ain't wanna f**k the money up."

Details of Chris Brown's new diss track explored

Chris Brown's new Quavo diss track titled, Weakest Link, seemingly dredged up their seven years old conflict, which began after the former Migos frontman was rumored to be dating Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche in 2017.

Chris Brown, who had collaborated with Migos for songs such as Just for Tonight, Moses, Hold Up, and Bounce, fell out with Quavo after reports of the latter dating Karrueche Tran emerged online. According to Hot New Hip Hop, in the new track, Brown referenced the alleged dating reports.

He had said—

"You f****d my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f**k, lil n***a.”

Brown then goes on to claim he had a tryst with Quavo’s ex-girlfriend. But the identity of the ex is unclear—

“I f**d yo ex when you were still with her I’m up lil n**** They say revenge is sweet don’t let that line go over your head.”

Chris Brown’s diss track Weakest Link dropped a week after Quavo dropped Tender. Quavo's track was a response diss to Brown’s initial diss track titled Freak with Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley. In the initial diss track released on April 11, 2024, Brown referenced Quavo's rumored relationship with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Brown raps—

“Okay, now f****n’ my old b*****s ain’t gon’ make us equal / Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo. Freak b***h, she like Casamigos, not the Migos / I don’t f**k with bougie b*****s, man, that s**it is all hype.”

Expand Tweet

Quavo then retaliated with his new song Tender, where he aimed at Brown’s troubling relationship with his ex-girlfriend Tran.

Brown received a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, shortly after they broke up. Tran claimed Brown was abusive throughout their relationship. Quavo raps—

“Salazar stones, carats bugs (Salazar stones) / You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug (Yeah, with a thug) / Call the b***h phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up (Don’t beat her up) / It must be the drugs (It must be the drugs), need to cross out your plug, yeah-yeah.”

A glimpse into the timeline of Chris Brown and Quavo's conflict

Brown and Quavo, who used to be friends, have been at loggerheads after the Atlanta rapper was spotted out with Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, at a festival in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2017.

Shortly after, despite walking away with an award for best group at the 2017 BET Awards, Migos found themselves getting into an altercation with a member of Brown's crew, who allegedly started the fight by pushing Quavo.

Earlier this year, Chris Brown, who attended the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, was seated next to Quavo and the duo was seen ignoring each other. Shortly after, Brown responded through an Instagram video of the two at the fashion show, writing—

"Can't pick who you sit by. F**k all that growth shit. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n****s."

The comments were captured and posted on the Neighborhood Talk Instagram account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback