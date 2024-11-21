"All the way down here when they should obviously be headlining"- Yo Gabba Gabba memes erupt as Coachella lineup stirs fan frenzy

Children’s performance act Yo Gabba Gabba! has been included in Coachella’s 2025 lineup. For those uninitiated, the musical television series ran between 2007 and 2015 and is best known for its eclectic music style and colorful characters. Netizens have since taken to social media to share their reactions to Yo Gabba Gabba! performing at the popular music festival.

On November 21, Coachella took to their official social media platforms to announce their lineup, which included Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone headlining the event. Several other artists like Marina, Charli XCX, Darkside, Megan Thee Stallion, Dixon, Keshi, and Clairo are performing at the festival as well.

Yo Gabba Gabba! is expected to take the stage on April 12 and April 19. They took to their Instagram account to write:

“See you in the desert @coachella ! Presale starts Friday, November 22 at 11am PT. Register for access to passes at Coachella.com”

This is not the first time the musical group is performing at Coachella. They took the stage this year as well where they were spotted in their usual giant toy costumes. They were seen watching various sets and also performed next to The Aquabats.

Several netizens took to social media to create hilarious memes about the group performing at Coachella 2025. One netizen commented:

Many others took to X to express their excitement. Comments read:

“I am still so confused,” an X user said.

“This is gonna be so legendary i might have to make a poster for this moment,” a platform user said.

“Rolling loud next,” a netizen stated online.

A teaser for next year’s festival included clips of them as well. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“IM SCREAMINGGGGG wtf is thissss,” a netizen said.

“Idk whether to laugh loud as f*ck right now or whether to report this tweet right tf now,” a platform user said.

“This on shrooms finna hit tho,” an X user said.

Yo Gabba Gabba! has performed in cities all over the world in recent years.

Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“Please what is wrong with you this is killing me so bad ,” a platform user said.

More about Yo Gabba Gabba! as children's music group prepares to take Coachella 2025 stage

Yo Gabba Gabba! was originally created by punk band The Aquabats’ Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz. The original show followed DJ Lance Rock, who was played by Lance Robertson, performing with his friend robots and monsters—Foofa, Brobee, Toodee, Plex, and Muno.

This year, the show took on a new iteration—Yo Gabba Gabba Land!—with their new host, Kammy Kam. Some musical guests included Kurt Vile, Portugal, The Man, Thundercat, Betty Who, and Anderson .Paak, among others.

The original show included performances from several music groups, including the Flaming Lips, Jimmy Eat World, Rocket from the Crypt, Money Mark, The Killers, Jack Black, and Weezer, among others.

