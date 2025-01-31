"Ariana was a better option"— Netizens divided over Lana Del Rey featuring in The Weeknd's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on January 31, 2025, via Republic and XO Records. It is the final part of his trilogy after After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

Originally set for January 24, the release was delayed due to his donation to the LA wildfire relief. The album features Lana Del Rey on The Abyss and uncredited collaborations with Future, Travis Scott, Florence + The Machine, and others, confirmed by a rep to Variety.

Lana Del Rey appears in The Abyss, providing a verse towards the end of the song, though she remains uncredited.

Netizens took to X to react to the surprise collaboration although some preferred other artists to be featured in the album instead. One X user wrote:

"Ariana was a better option."

"this fr? we wanted Ariana," another user agreed.

"This track could be the emotional centerpiece of the album," a netizen added.

Meanwhile, other fans had mixed reactions to the collaboration:

"I’m trying my best not to skip through, please tell me Lana ate," a fan remarked.

"Can we have the More Lana version, because it’s giving Snow On the Beach," another X user opined, referring to Del Rey's 2022 collab with Taylor Swift.

Some fans were also excited about the collaboration:

"ABELANA LIVES ON," a fan exclaimed.

"Two goats on the same song together," another user chimed in.

"Her vocals Mann , already us the fans were so excited for this particular song and then at the very end when she opens up , literal heaven," a netizen wrote.

This is not the first time Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd have joined hands. The two previously collaborated on Del Rey's 2017 track Lust for Life from her album of the same name and Weeknd's 2015 track Prisoner from his album Beauty Behind the Madness.

Which artists were featured in The Weeknd's latest studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow?

The Weeknd (originally named Abel Tesfaye) dropped the third and final chapter of his After Hours trilogy, titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. The singer's sixth studio album features 22 tracks, including multiple uncredited collaborations with Future, Justice, Lana Del Rey, Anitta, and others.

The first track in the album, Wake Me Up features Justice, a French band duo including Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. Another track, Sao Paolo, features Anitta. She was notably a part of Weeknd's concert at Estádio Morumbi in Sao Paulo in October 2024, where several tracks from his latest release were previewed.

The October 2024 concert featured Playboi Carti, who appears in the track Timeless on the album. The album also includes collaborations with Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine on Reflections Laughing, Future on Enjoy The Show, Giorgio Moroder on Big Sleep, and Lana Del Rey on The Abyss.

The track Dancing in the Flames was notably missing from The Weeknd's latest album despite it previously being promoted as a single. The song was highly anticipated to be a part of the album but was excluded. It is unclear whether the song is preserved for a future album or removed last minute.

Hurry Up Tomorrow comes ahead of The Weeknd's feature film debut in a psychological thriller of the same name. The singer works alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in the film, directed by Trey Edward Shults. Tesfaye, alongside his longtime collaborator, Daniel Lopatin will compose the music for the film. It is set to release in theaters on May 16, 2025.

