  • home icon
  • Music
  • Ariana Grande reshares SAG-AFTRA's post condemning Jimmy Kimmel's cancellation over comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Ariana Grande reshares SAG-AFTRA's post condemning Jimmy Kimmel's cancellation over comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:49 GMT
Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty)
Ariana Grande and Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Getty)

Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande seemingly extended her support to Jimmy Kimmel following the suspension of his show. On September 17, Disney subsidiary ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air for an "indefinite" time. The suspension came after Kimmel had been criticized by many for his allegedly controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's murder suspect.

Ad

According to the BBC, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called for action against Kimmel on Wednesday and allegedly threatened the broadcaster with possible measures. ABC’s decision came the same day, with many suggesting it was made under pressure.

The media union, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, slammed the show suspension and released a statement in support of Kimmel. On September 17, Ariana Grande reshared the SAG-AFTRA statement on her Instagram story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ariana Grande shared the SAG-AFTRA statement in support of Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Instagram/@arianagrande)
Ariana Grande shared the SAG-AFTRA statement in support of Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Instagram/@arianagrande)

The statement from the foundation read:

Ad
"SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!... Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on... Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed"

It continued,

"The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms...SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them."
Ad

However, while resharing the story, Ariana Grande did not add any comment on it.

Other unions criticized the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Ad

In addition to SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America also condemned the decision to preempt Kimmel's show. WGA East and WGA West released a joint statement on September 17, extending support to the late-night host and the show’s writers while criticizing the government.

"The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice... If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution," the statement read.
Ad

Jimmy Kimmel's suspended show had employed several musicians as well. Extending the solidarity towards those musicians, Tino Gagliardi, the President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, also released a statement on Wednesday after ABC pulled Kimmel's show off the air.

In his statement, Gagliardi aimed at the Trump administration and called it "state censorship." The statement read:

“This is not complicated: Trump’s FCC identified speech it did not like and threatened ABC with extreme reprisals. This is state censorship... This act by the Trump Administration represents a direct attack on free speech and artistic expression... The American Federation of Musicians strongly condemns the decision to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air."
Ad

Ariana Grande backed Kimmel through resharing the SAG-AFTRA statement and had earlier voiced her support for different causes. Earlier in January, President Trump signed the executive order proclaiming that the government would recognize only two sexes. As per Billboard, Ariana Grande then reshared statements supporting the trans community.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications