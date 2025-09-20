Ariana Grande reshares SAG-AFTRA's post condemning Jimmy Kimmel's cancellation over comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande seemingly extended her support to Jimmy Kimmel following the suspension of his show. On September 17, Disney subsidiary ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air for an &quot;indefinite&quot; time. The suspension came after Kimmel had been criticized by many for his allegedly controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's murder suspect.According to the BBC, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called for action against Kimmel on Wednesday and allegedly threatened the broadcaster with possible measures. ABC’s decision came the same day, with many suggesting it was made under pressure.The media union, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, slammed the show suspension and released a statement in support of Kimmel. On September 17, Ariana Grande reshared the SAG-AFTRA statement on her Instagram story.Ariana Grande shared the SAG-AFTRA statement in support of Jimmy Kimmel (Image via Instagram/@arianagrande)The statement from the foundation read:&quot;SAG-AFTRA condemns the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!... Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on... Democracy thrives when diverse points of view are expressed&quot;It continued,&quot;The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms...SAG-AFTRA stands with all media artists and defends their right to express their diverse points of view, and everyone’s right to hear them.&quot;However, while resharing the story, Ariana Grande did not add any comment on it.Other unions criticized the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to SAG-AFTRA, the Writers Guild of America also condemned the decision to preempt Kimmel's show. WGA East and WGA West released a joint statement on September 17, extending support to the late-night host and the show’s writers while criticizing the government.&quot;The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice... If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution,&quot; the statement read.Jimmy Kimmel's suspended show had employed several musicians as well. Extending the solidarity towards those musicians, Tino Gagliardi, the President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada, also released a statement on Wednesday after ABC pulled Kimmel's show off the air.In his statement, Gagliardi aimed at the Trump administration and called it &quot;state censorship.&quot; The statement read:“This is not complicated: Trump’s FCC identified speech it did not like and threatened ABC with extreme reprisals. This is state censorship... This act by the Trump Administration represents a direct attack on free speech and artistic expression... The American Federation of Musicians strongly condemns the decision to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air.&quot; Ariana Grande backed Kimmel through resharing the SAG-AFTRA statement and had earlier voiced her support for different causes. Earlier in January, President Trump signed the executive order proclaiming that the government would recognize only two sexes. As per Billboard, Ariana Grande then reshared statements supporting the trans community.