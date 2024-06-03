Ariana Grande teases ‘You’ fame Penn Badgley’s possible appearance in her upcoming MV for ‘The Boy Is Mine’

Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8, 2024. One of the songs from the album is The Boy Is Mine, an R&B track speculated to be inspired by the leaked demo, which she wrote for a comedy sketch in 2023.

The singer is now set to release the music video for the single and it has been speculated that among the performers on the video will be Penn Badgley of You TV series fame. The singer allegedly teased the possible appearance via a video post on her Instagram page, which is currently unavailable, and featured the caption:

"Not the whole Internet showing up to ask us if Penn is in The Boy is Mine MV."

The video snippet, captured and posted on X(formerly Twitter) by fans, featured several foxes, seemingly meant to jokingly represent inquisitive fans, with three white cats on the edge of the post and a question mark.

Ariana Grande teased Penn Badgley's possible appearance on 'The Boy Is Mine' MV teaser

Ariana Grande previously released a teaser for the song on her Instagram, last week. Soon after, speculations of Penn Bagdley's appearance were spread on the internet. The teaser shows a man with wavy black hair similar to Penn's, placing a glass of whiskey on the sink filled with ice, and then leaning down to place his head under the faucet.

The man wears a white shirt and as he leans down under the faucet, a claw-shaped hand appears on the bathroom door, as it slightly jars open. Before the teaser ends, the release date of the MV is revealed to be June 7, 2024.

However, it is to be noted that there has been no official confirmation from either Penn Badgley or Ariana Grande and their representatives, that the actor is appearing on the upcoming MV, as of the writing of this article.

More on Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, is her latest album since 2020's Positions. The album was preceded by the 10th anniversary edition of her debut album, Yours Truly (Tenth Anniversary Edition), in 2023.

Speaking about Eternal Sunshine in an exclusive interview with Zach Sang on his podcast Zach Sang Show, Ariana Grande elaborated on the themes and feelings of the album. She stated:

"The loss and grief that you hear some of the album, some of the heartbreak stuff, there was so much love and transparency. That was something I really wanted to make sure was captured, wasn’t like a ‘f**k you’ at all and ever."

The singer continued:

"Even track number 2, I tried to make sure it was kind and giving credit for trying and for the goodness that there was. So, that was a tricky balance for me because I definitely had some sessions where I was writing more emotionally and reactively but that’s also very human so I didn’t want to erase all of it."

The singer later added that she hoped the album would stop all the rumors surrounding her and Ethan Slater, stating:

"Oh god, I hope so. I think it does. I think it’s the absolute worst idea. I’m so nervous because pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just like, yeah, part of the concept. So what is that separation, and it’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late, the vinyls have been printed."

Eternal Sunshine is a chart-topper album on the Billboard 200, Australian, and Canadian album charts. Both of the album singles, Yes, And? and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.