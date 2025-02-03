"At least it ended up with the family": Netizens react after Miley Cyrus won a country Grammy before Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has achieved a career milestone by winning her first-ever Grammy in the country music category. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Cyrus and Beyoncé won the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration II Most Wanted.

This marks a historic moment for both artists, as Miley secured a country Grammy win before her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, despite his decades-long presence in the genre.

The 2024 Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, saw Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé taking home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for their song II Most Wanted. The collaboration is part of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29, 2024.

Miley Cyrus’s win is especially significant, as it marks her first Grammy in the country category, despite her roots in country music through her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray, who rose to fame with his 1992 hit Achy Breaky Heart, has been a major figure in the country music scene for over three decades. Despite his success, he never won a Grammy for his solo country work. His only Grammy win came from his collaboration on the remix of Old Town Road with Lil Nas X in 2020, which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Miley Cyrus' win has ignited significant fan discussions on social media, with many referencing her complex relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus. Some fans saw this moment as poetic justice, given the rumored tensions between Miley and her father in recent years.

"Not bad, at least it ended up with the family," one user commented.

"See what happens when you remove toxicity from your life!" another X user tweeted.

"It's part of the point of having kids, so they have a chance to be better than you," another fan noted.

Some users, however, pointed out that awards do not always define an artist’s impact. Meanwhile, others made lighthearted jokes about the situation.

"Bad people should never receive recognition. so proud of Miley," said another user.

"Tbf Billy Ray doesn’t need a Grammy, neither do any of the many legends that were not recognized by this specific academy," one fan wrote.

"Billy Ray looking like he just found out on Twitter," another tweet read.

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley Cyrus's win

Despite ongoing speculation about their strained relationship, Billy Ray Cyrus publicly congratulated Miley Cyrus on her Grammy win. In an Instagram, he shared a message of support, writing,

"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! 🎶 Couldn’t be prouder!!!"

His response comes amidst ongoing reports of tension within the Cyrus family. Billy Ray's divorce from Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mother, and his subsequent marriage to singer Firerose have reportedly caused rifts between him and his children, as reported by E News.

Miley Cyrus's win also marks a historic moment for Beyoncé, who became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy since the Pointer Sisters in 1974. Beyoncé’s venture into country music has sparked both praise and controversy, with some questioning her place in the genre, while others celebrate her contribution to broadening its reach.

Miley Cyrus has openly discussed her connection to country music, emphasizing her and Beyoncé’s shared Southern roots. In a June 2024 interview with W Magazine, she said,

"I told her, 'We don't have to get country; we are country. We've been country.' I said, 'You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.'"

Following her Grammy win, Miley Cyrus is gearing up for new projects. Her new album Something Beautiful will be out this year. In conversation with Harper's Bazaar, she described it as a "concept album" which is "an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

Beyoncé on the other hand is gearing up for her Cowboy Carter world tour that has multiple dates in USA, London, and Paris.

