Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean says Liam Payne was "sober the entire time" they worked together and was an "incredible human being"

AJ McLean praised Liam Payne in a recent conversation with E! News. An article published by the media outlet earlier today revealed that the former Backstreet Boys member called Payne "such a bright light" at the 11th Annual Reality TV Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, adding:

"He was an incredible human being."

McLean, who had recently worked with the late One Direction member on Netflix's upcoming music competition, Building The Band, said that Payne was "sober the entire time that we worked together—to my knowledge." He added,

"I know from personal experience, when you're going through something like that, you don't really reach out to people that are sober... It's not because you don't want to, it's you don't want to be held accountable necessarily. So, I totally get where he was at. I've been there."

McLean said he had to break the news of Liam Payne's death to the producers of their Netflix show

Elsewhere in his conversation with E! News, AJ McLean confessed that he had to break the news of Liam Payne's passing to the producers of Building The Band, which wasn't an easy task for him to do. The 46-year-old said about it:

"I needed a good 30 minutes to kind of regroup."

McLean also revealed that he had spoken about the tragic incident to both Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger - both of which are co-judges in the Netflix show - adding that "It's horrible."

Despite the unfortunate death of the Strip That Down singer, McLean was certain that his "legacy will obviously carry on." He also opened up about viewing their upcoming Netflix show as a way to honor that legacy, saying:

"I hope people seeing him on this show... they'll remember him this way."

Nicole Scherzinger paid tribute to Payne in October

McLean isn't the only co-judge of Building The Band who has addressed Liam Payne's death publicly. Last month, Nicole Scherzinger also paid her tribute to the 31-year-old in an Instagram post. Scherzinger wrote:

"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character. You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart."

Elsewhere in her tribute, Nicole added that it had been a blessing to have gotten to work with Payne recently, and said that she'd remember the "meaningful and joyful conversations" they had forever.

Liam and Nicole go way back, with the latter being a judge to Payne 14 years ago when he was a contestant in the seventh season of The X Factor. Scherzinger is also credited for the formation of One Direction - one of the most popular boy bands of all time consisting of Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson - alongside Simon Cowell.

All five of the band members had entered the X Factor's 2010 run as contestants and formed the band before the show was concluded.

Two days after the Both Ways singer's death, all of his bandmates released a joint Instagram statement on their band's handle, saying that they were "completely devastated" to hear the news of his passing, calling him a brother whom they "loved dearly."

Liam Payne died in a tragic accident on October 16, when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne went on a vacation to the South American country with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left for Florida two days before the accident took place.

