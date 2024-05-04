"Been a while since my last new recording"— Country singer Randy Travis releases new song since 2013 stroke

Randy Travis, the Grammy-winning country singer whose career was interrupted by a life-altering stroke in 2013, is releasing his first new studio recording in a decade. The new single, Where That Came From, is available on May 3, marking a return to music since a stroke severely impaired his ability to speak and sing.

Travis took to his Instagram in particular to announce the release, stating—

"It's been a while since my last new recording, but I'm excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade."

He thanked the special team of people who made this moment possible and added—

"Just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there's always more where that came from."

Randy Travis released new single via AI

Randy Travis gained recognition through songs such as 1982 and On the Other Hand during the 1980s, spearheading a revival of classic country music. His 1986 album Storms of Life achieved multi-platinum status.

In 2013, he was admitted to the hospital with viral cardiomyopathy, which resulted in a stroke and caused significant aphasia.

Following his stroke, Travis underwent a rehabilitation process. Initially unable to communicate or move without support, he gradually restored some motor skills and made his first public vocal appearance in 2016 at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Accompanied by a dedicated speech therapist who helped him relearn Amazing Grace, he surprised the audience by singing the hymn during the ceremony. Albeit, he still struggles to form full sentences and remains largely non-verbal.

On May 3, 2024, New Country 96.3 KSCS’s Hawkeye In the Morning radio show debuted the single, leading to widespread speculation about its origins. Host Mark "Hawkeye" Louis acknowledged that he was unaware if the vocals had been recorded before Travis' stroke or if artificial intelligence (AI) was involved.

"We reached out to his family but haven’t heard anything yet," he said.

More information soon followed, with Travis' team confirming that the song was made using AI technology that replicated his voice using previous recordings. Travis explained his excitement at the opportunity to contribute to music production once again.

He wrote on X—

"Eleven years ago I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind, but by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists, and fans, I’m able to create the music I so dearly love."

Where That Came From was written by well-known songwriters Scotty Emerick and John Scott Sherrill and produced by Travis' longtime collaborator Kyle Lehning. Despite having an unconventional recording process due to his continued aphasia, Warner Music Nashville's co-chair and president, Cris Lacy, defended the use of AI in re-creating Travis' voice.

In a preview for a CBS News Sunday Morning segment, she said—

"It’s Randy Travis. Randy’s on the other side of the microphone. It’s still his vocal. There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to make music… And to deprive him of that, if he still wants to do that, that’s unconscionable to me."

Though largely non-verbal due to his condition, Randy Travis remains cognitively alert and communicates through writing or typing.

Randy Travis' release of Where That Came From stirs debate on AI’s role in the music industry, particularly in reproducing an artist's distinctive voice. Fans remain curious about the specifics of the song's production and eagerly await further details, which Randy Travis' team promises to reveal soon.