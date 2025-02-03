"BIRDS OF A FEATHER ROBBED"— Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso winning at Grammys 2025 for Best Pop Solo Performance

Netizens have reacted to pop icon Sabrina Carpenter winning her debut Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The 25-year-old bagged the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2024 chart-topper, Espresso.

Carpenter exuded classic Hollywood glamor as she flaunted a custom pastel blue gown by JW Anderson on the Grammys red carpet. The dress featured an assortment of pearls and light-blue feathers, complementing her signature blonde curls.

The 25-year-old received six Grammy nominations, including nods in categories like Album of the Year for Short n' Sweet, Record of the Year for Espresso, Song of the Year for Please Please Please, and Best New Artist. Among them, she bagged the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.

The other nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance included Beyonce (Bodyguard), Charlie XCX (Apple), Billie Eilish (Birds of a Feather), and Chappell Roan (Good Luck, Babe!).

Netizens were divided in their opinion about the 25-year-old songstress bagging her debut Grammy. While many waxed lyrical about her, some opined that other nominees in the category deserved it more. Among the latter category, many preferred Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather over Espresso. Some popular opinions on X are as follows:

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER ROBBED," a user commented.

"It should’ve been BIRDS OF A FEATHER, but this is also very much deserved!" agreed another.

"I guess i'd either give it to that or Birds of a Feather," opined another user on X.

Meanwhile, many fans reckoned that the Espresso songstress deserved the Grammy.

"Well deserved win. Sabrina nailed it with 'Espresso', such a strong performance. Excited to see more from her," opined a user.

"Sabrina Carpenter and “Espresso” just brewed up a Grammy win! Congrats on the Best Pop Solo Performance—talk about a shot of success!" a fan commented.

"Well deserved win! Sabrina has been absolutely killing it. "Espresso" is such a vibe and really showcases her talent. Excited to see what she does next," announced another netizen.

"Omg yesss, totally deserved it, I'm so happy for her. Her dream finally came true," wrote a fan on X.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Really happy for her she deserves it," commented a user.

"I have heard this song enough lol everyday on the radio," revealed another.

"She deserves, happy Beyoncé PR didn’t overshadow her," inferred another user on X.

Released on April 11, 2024, Espresso was the lead single from Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The song was a massive commercial success, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and getting certified Platinum or higher in fourteen countries. Espresso also earned Sabrina Carpenter her first #1 single on the Billboard Global 200.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In addition to the Grammy, the song received the MTV Video Music Award for Song of the Year, marking Sabrina Carpenter's first win at the MTV Video Music Awards.

When Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Dunkin' Donuts to release Espresso-themed drink

Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin' Donuts ended 2024 with an Espresso-themed collaboration. It manifested in the form of a new addition to their winter menu— Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso.

The exclusive beverage was available from December 31 and helped Carpenter fans close out 2024 on an Espresso high. It was created with oat milk for a creamy texture and brown sugar was added to provide a sweet undertone. In addition to being a collector's item for Sabrina Carpenter fans, it was also a treat for coffee enthusiasts looking to try something refreshing.

The collaboration was part of Dunkin' Donut's winter lineup, which also added an assortment of new treats other than Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso. For chocolate lovers, they had the Lava Cake Signature Latte and the Lava Cake Coffee, both rich in chocolaty goodness. Another addition to their lineup included a $5 Meal Deal, offering two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium hot or iced coffee.

To promote the collaboration between Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin' Donuts, the company launched a new advertisement campaign called Shake That Ess' starring the songstress herself.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video features Sabrina Carpenter engaging in some entertaining wordplay as she crafts the perfectly-shaken Espresso.

