Bob Bryar's cause of death remains "undetermined" as autopsy report reveals canisters of nitrous oxide beside the drummer's body

It's been months since Bob Bryar passed away in November 2024, but the former My Chemical Romance drummer's cause of death remains unknown. The 44-year-old American musician and sound engineer was found dead inside his Tennessee home on November 26 last year.

According to reports at the time, Bryar's cause of death was not immediately known but the police don't suspect any foul play.

According to TMZ, his body was discovered and Animal Control was called into his home to take away two dogs. At the time, it was reported that the medical examiner would perform an autopsy to find out the reason for his death.

On Monday, March 3, 2024, over three months after his dead body was found, the Bedford Medical examiner revealed the autopsy report.

According to the medical examiner, per People, the cause and manner of the musician's death were "best classified as undetermined."

The autopsy report, however, showed some harrowing details of Bob Bryar's death. He was reportedly found next to three canisters of nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas.

The autopsy report didn't detail if the substance played a part in his death but mentioned that the tubing was already attached to the canisters, implying that they were ready for use.

The medical examiner suspected that there was an "intentional or accidental overdose" that happened.

The medical examiner also noted that there were antidepressant medications found in his home. Two dogs were reportedly also found in the home where he died, matching what the autopsy described as his body suffering from an "animal scavenging hunt."

Officials from the examiner's office also mentioned that Bob Bryar's body was already badly decomposing when it was found, which made it impossible to find out his exact cause of death.

Bob Bryar was part of My Chemical Romance for six years

Bob Bryar was part of My Chemical Romance for most of its heyday, joining the band as their new drummer in 2004, replacing their former drummer, Matt Pelissier. Before that, he was working as a sound technician for The Used, another band that was touring with the rock around that time.

According to Billboard, per ABC News, the band offered Bryar to replace Pelissier in mid-2004, and that was even before any of them heard him play the drums. It turned out to be a successful partnership as he stayed with the band for six years, continuing with tours and album releases.

During his time as a My Chemical Romance drummer, Bob Bryar played for their The Black Parade concept album. It was released in 2006, ending at number two on the Billboard 200 list and topped the Billboard Top Rock Albums that year. He also worked on some material for their 2010 album, Danger Days.

Also during his time with My Chemical Romance, Bob Bryar suffered several injuries, including third-degree burns while filming the Famous Last Words music video in August 2006, per Billboard.

The band's lead vocalist, Gerard Way, suffered the same, forcing them to cancel their San Diego Street Scene Festival appearance at the time.

Bob Bryar left My Chemical Romance in 2010 and left the music industry four years later to pursue working in real estate, per ABC News.

