Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine tour 2025: Dates, venues, guest performances, and everything to know

On Tuesday, June 24, Brandy & Monica dropped a teaser to announce their upcoming co-headlining tour - The Boy Is Mine tour - on their respective Instagram handles.
According to Billboard, The Boy Is Mine tour, produced by Black Promoters Collective, will run from October 16 to December 7, 2025. The duo will perform in 24 arenas across the U.S., starting in Cincinnati and stopping in major cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York, before ending the tour in Houston.
On their tour, Brandy & Monica will be joined by Muni Long, Jamal Roberts, and Kelly Rowland for guest appearances. Here are the other details of The Boy Is Mine tour.
Brandy & Monica's The Boy Is Mine tour 2025: Schedule explored
In their announcement post for The Boy is Mine tour, Brandy & Monica also disclosed that the tickets for their shows will go on sale this Friday, June 27, at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster, with the RSVP link attached to their bio. Per Billboard, presales will begin on Thursday, June 26.
Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming tour, which is taking place 27 years after the duo dropped their namesake, Billboard-topping song in May 1998:
- October 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
- October 17 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum
- October 18 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
- October 19 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 30 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedExForum
- October 31 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
- November 1 – Greensboro, North Carolina – First Horizon Coliseum
- November 2 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena
- November 7 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- November 8 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena
- November 9 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum
- November 13 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
- November 4 – Columbia, South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena
- November 15 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at BJCC
- November 16 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center
- November 20 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- November 21 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center
- November 22 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- November 23 – Hampton, Virginia – Hampton Coliseum*
- November 29 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
- November 30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- December 5 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center
- December 6 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
- December 7 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
In a press release about the tour, Monica wrote:
"This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us... We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us."
Brandy & Monica's 1998 track gained such popularity that Ariana Grande dropped a song named after the duet last year (as part of her album, Eternal Sunshine). Both artists were also featured in the Catwoman-inspired music video of Grande's song.