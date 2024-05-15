Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran's relationship timeline explored as couple expecting third child together

Country music star Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, are thrilled to announce that they are expecting their third child together. On May 13, 2024, the couple, who have been together for over a decade, announced on their Instagram account via Brantley's handle the arrival of a third child just one day after Mother's Day:

"How's this for a Mother's Day?" the couple captioned.

The couple got married on June 28, 2015. According to People, they had been dating since childhood and tied the knot 13 years into their relationship. Brantley and Amber have two children: son Barrett Hardy-Clay, 6, and daughter Braylen Hendrix, 4.

Brantley Gilbert is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. A country rock singer has had significant hits like Son Of The Dirty South, Bottoms Up, The Weekend, and Small Town Throwdown. Amber Cochran Gilbert is the founder and director of Arc Learning Academy, a hybrid homeschool group.

A look back at Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran's relationship

This Mother's Day, the couple, who have been an inspiring example of love and commitment, shared the news of expecting a third child together.

Brantley Gilbert shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Monday featuring the couple holding an ultrasound image together. The sequence includes a close-up of the ultrasound image and a heartwarming shot of the couple with their two children holding hands on the beach. The family is slightly blurred in this last image, emphasizing the ultrasound picture as the focal point.

The couple, who are soon to mark their ninth wedding anniversary, started dating when they were in high school. They first met in 2003 at a youth group church. As per Country Thang Daily News, the singer was serving the church community for his addiction to alcohol. The duo started dating at that time.

However, their relationship was never smooth, primarily because of his addiction. As per the publication, Amber Cochran's mother warned her to stay away from Brantley Gilbert. Five years into the relationship, the duo broke up.

Reportedly, Country Thang Daily News stated that the American singer wanted to change himself for Amber but could not help himself. In 2008, Brantley was hospitalized due to pancreatitis and was told to leave his addiction. He had his last drink on December 28, 2011.

By 2013, the singer had engaged fellow country singer Jana Kramer and called off the engagement after seven months. Later, he met his former lover, now wife, Amber, and told her, as per Country Now News, that he had not forgotten her and that there had always been a piece of her in his songs:

"There wasn't a period of time that went by that I didn't think of her. If I wrote a love song, there's a piece of her in it somewhere, even when we weren't together."

The singer also shared:

"She's got a plethora of songs. She's got love songs, old love songs, and she's got some breakup songs and she's frankly got some songs that are on the never to be released album, that nobody will ever hear," he shared with 92.5Xtu.

After a relationship with ups and downs, the couple tied the knot on June 28, 2015, in their hometown of Jefferson, Georgia. Brantley Gilbert had also built a house for Amber.

The father of two told People in 2021 that they faced fertility issues for two years, and the specialist told the couple that it would be a "miracle" if they got it without IVF.

"We'd been to see a fertility specialist and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF. I'm not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated."

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Barrett, in 2017, and Brantley Gilbert told Pople that he is "thankful" to have a baby boy.

"Watching the delivery, I don't even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy."

Two years later, in 2019, the singer and his wife welcomed their daughter, Braylen. At the time, the My Kind of Crazy artist told People that he was blessed to welcome his daughter.

"It's such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great."

Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, are expecting their third child. Not many details about the child's arrival have been revealed.