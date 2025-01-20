"Brining performance activism to new heights": Debate ensues as internet reacts to Chris Martin apologizing for colonialism in India

On Saturday, January 18, Chris Martin led band Coldplay's much-anticipated Indian tour began with a spectacular show at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. As per Mashable’s report from January 20, the British band, not only put on a spectacular musical performance but also connected with the Indian audience by making gestures of historical recognition and cultural acceptance.

At one point, during his performance, he addressed the stadium and thanked everyone for their support. He further apologised for the British invasion from 1858 to 1947. Stating the same he said:

“We couldn’t ask for a better audience to play to, so thank you for coming today everyone. It's amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things Great Britain's done and thank you for welcoming us…”

Meanwhile, once the video was uploaded on Reddit by Mcfw3 on January 20, it went viral. Netizens then took to the video and commented that he was allegedly bringing performance activism to new heights.

Netizens reacted on Martin's recent gesture (Image via Reddit / @Jigs444)

The same video was then re-uploaded on X on the same day by @JohnyBravo183 where netizens expressed their opinion about the same. Many people made fun of Martin and criticized him for the same. One said that it was cringe, while another netizen claimed that he allegedly said the same during his Dublin show last year.

“Lmao that’s cringe and weird,” wrote one user.

“Well he had to say that. He studied history in college,” said one user sarcastically.

“Said the same to the Irish in their Dublin show last year,” one X user said jokingly.

On the other hand, many people praised him for trying. One said that Martin knows history, which is why he did that. Others said that at least he tried.

“I condemn the colonisation. But I don't want Brits ashamed of being British. If Brits are ashamed of their identity, they won't defend Britain...," one user said.

“Chris martin knows the real history,” another one criticised.

“Well, at least he did, unlike the British monarchy and governments,” another one praised.

Chris Martin honoured the Indian culture and famous Indian personalities during his recent Mumbai performance

Indian audience loved Coldplay and Chris Martin's concert (Image via Getty Images)

Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, recently performed at Mumbai on January 18. However, apart from his performance, he also took a moment to connect with the crowd on a deeper level.

While apologizing to the audience for the British colonialism and talking about his previous visit, he continued:

“This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time to play. First time we played a long show and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today, everybody..”

Apologizing for the imperialism wasn’t the only time Martin tried to win the hearts of his audience. In another widely shared video, Chris Martin spoke to the crowd in Hindi the night before his performance. He thanked his followers by saying "Thank You" in Hindi after one of the songs, which thrilled them.

Additionally, Martin also performed at Mumbai in front of cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, and other Indian icons. In one instance, the fans erupted in cheers when Martin continued to reference well-known Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While doing the same, he said:

"Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage.”

The audience further enthusiastically sang along to Chris Martin and his team's renditions of fan favorites like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime, and Yellow during the event.

Additionally, as part of their ongoing India tour, Coldplay will play two more shows in Mumbai on January 21 and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. These will be accessible to the viewers nationwide via Disney+ Hotstar and will be broadcast live on the same platform.

