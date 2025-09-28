“Bro forgot bots can't show up to live shows”: Netizens react as Kendrick Lamar cancels Colombia concert an hour before he was set to take stage

Kendrick Lamar's concert in Colombia was canceled just an hour before he was set to perform on Saturday, September 27. The organizers cited "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the cancellation.
Lamar has been on his Grand National Tour since April this year and has toured in multiple countries. He was set to take the stage at the Vive Claro arena, Bogotá, in Colombia, on September 27. Fans had gathered around the venue, but the gates remained shut for hours before the cancellation was announced.
Páramo, the company organizing the event, put out a statement that read:
“We regret to inform you that, due to logistical difficulties from the promoter and the venue, the Grand National Tour performance scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The artist was ready to perform.”
“We understand the frustration this situation has caused. Live Nation, Ocesa, and Páramo Presenta apologize to the fans and the artist for the inconvenience.”
Fans who purchased their tickets from Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund. However, they were understandably disappointed and reacted on social media to the cancellation. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:
"bro forgot bots can't show up to live shows"
Kendrick Lamar's new skit appears to take dig at Drake during the South American leg of GNX Tour
Kendrick Lamar began the South American leg of his Grand National Tour earlier this week and also introduced some new skits. He performed in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 23. During the performance, a man asks Lamar:
“The Kendrick who made To Pimp A Butterfly is a lot different from the one who sits in front of me today. Would you say that’s a fair statement?"
To Pimp A Butterfly is Lamar's third studio album, which was released in 2015. Meanwhile, the rapper answered:
"So, you know the music?"
He then starts performing Peekaboo.
His skits appear to be a dig at Drake for his lawsuit against UMG (Universal Music Group) regarding Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. Drizzy filed a lawsuit in January this year against the label, claiming that they intentionally tried to defame him by releasing Not Like Us. The track, which was released in May 2024, labels Drake as a "certified pedophile", among other things.
A$AP Rocky opens up on Drake's lawsuit against UMG
Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been heavily involved in a beef that began last year. Many other rappers also took part in it, as A$AP Rocky featured on Show of Hands, a diss track against Drake by Metro Boomin and Future. Drizzy responded with jibes at Rocky on Family Matters, his diss track against Lamar.
In an interview with Elle Magazine, published on September 25, A$AP Rocky said that the feud was healthy for the industry, saying:
“It was healthy for hip-hop. The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back. I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of sh*t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”
As per Elle, Drake had previously taken digs at Rocky and Rihanna.
