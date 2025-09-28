“Bro forgot bots can't show up to live shows”: Netizens react as Kendrick Lamar cancels Colombia concert an hour before he was set to take stage

Kendrick Lamar's concert in Colombia was canceled just an hour before he was set to perform on Saturday, September 27. The organizers cited "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the cancellation.

Ad

Lamar has been on his Grand National Tour since April this year and has toured in multiple countries. He was set to take the stage at the Vive Claro arena, Bogotá, in Colombia, on September 27. Fans had gathered around the venue, but the gates remained shut for hours before the cancellation was announced.

Páramo, the company organizing the event, put out a statement that read:

“We regret to inform you that, due to logistical difficulties from the promoter and the venue, the Grand National Tour performance scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The artist was ready to perform.”

Ad

Trending

“We understand the frustration this situation has caused. Live Nation, Ocesa, and Páramo Presenta apologize to the fans and the artist for the inconvenience.”

Fans who purchased their tickets from Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund. However, they were understandably disappointed and reacted on social media to the cancellation. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"bro forgot bots can't show up to live shows"

Ad

DrakeAligned @DrakeAligned @Kurrco bro forgot bots can't show up to live shows

Ad

Another wrote,

Daniel Norris @Norris_Daniel @Kurrco They tried to put it in a new stadium that was too big for him to fill! At one point they were selling tickets for $12 each just to fill seats. I was in line... Many people waited for 3-4 hours

Ad

Another commented,

Stateless Gonad @StatelessGonad @Kurrco He isn’t Drake so no shame in cancelling due to low sales

Ad

Some fans slammed the organizers, as one wrote:

etrnal @etrnaalx @Kurrco Btw @paramo_presenta has been known for making this same issues in the past, they cancelled a globally known artist (Shakira) concert. And cancelled Afterlife as well bc of rain, blame the company, not the artist.

Ad

Another commented,

ANIS🧃 @BoogieXde @Kurrco Due to stadium not allowing Kendrick stage structure and show movements

Ad

Another commented,

A BIG STEPPER✍️🗿 @steppingtonD1st @Kurrco The reasons are known bro and it has to do with stage structure

Ad

Also Read: “Say Drakes name, gain a prize”: Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar winning an Emmy award for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's new skit appears to take dig at Drake during the South American leg of GNX Tour

67th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room (Image Source: Getty)

Kendrick Lamar began the South American leg of his Grand National Tour earlier this week and also introduced some new skits. He performed in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 23. During the performance, a man asks Lamar:

Ad

“The Kendrick who made To Pimp A Butterfly is a lot different from the one who sits in front of me today. Would you say that’s a fair statement?"

To Pimp A Butterfly is Lamar's third studio album, which was released in 2015. Meanwhile, the rapper answered:

"So, you know the music?"

He then starts performing Peekaboo.

His skits appear to be a dig at Drake for his lawsuit against UMG (Universal Music Group) regarding Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. Drizzy filed a lawsuit in January this year against the label, claiming that they intentionally tried to defame him by releasing Not Like Us. The track, which was released in May 2024, labels Drake as a "certified pedophile", among other things.

Ad

A$AP Rocky opens up on Drake's lawsuit against UMG

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been heavily involved in a beef that began last year. Many other rappers also took part in it, as A$AP Rocky featured on Show of Hands, a diss track against Drake by Metro Boomin and Future. Drizzy responded with jibes at Rocky on Family Matters, his diss track against Lamar.

Ad

In an interview with Elle Magazine, published on September 25, A$AP Rocky said that the feud was healthy for the industry, saying:

“It was healthy for hip-hop. The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back. I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of sh*t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”

Ad

As per Elle, Drake had previously taken digs at Rocky and Rihanna.

Also Read: "Rigged" - Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar winning Best Cinematography for "Not Like Us" at the VMAs

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More