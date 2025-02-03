"Bruh is under house arrest" — Jaden Smith's house head outfit at the Grammys spark a meme fest

Jaden Smith arrived on the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Aeran in Los Angeles. However, his avant-garde look sparked confusion among people online. While the 26-year-old opted to wear a classic Louis Vuitton tuxedo, he made a stir with his eye-catching headpiece.

The large black headpiece, which People reported, was a creation of Abodi, a fashion brand known for its Transylvania heritage-rich creations. As seen in the pictures that circulated online, Jaden Smith's headgear was a black multiple-story castle with a cut-out in the middle to show his face.

Some netizens flocked to social media platforms to joke about what they thought Smith's 2025 Grammys castle headpiece meant.

"Bruh is under house arrest," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Jaden Smith's 2025 Grammys outfit (Image via Reddit/@Olama)

More social media users shared their theories about what Jaden Smith's Grammy castle headpiece looked like.

"Holy elementary school medieval studies diorama project," a user on Reddit commented.

"When we were children, we were messing around in the garage and my brother got locked in a dog cage. This outfit is a very similar vibe," another user on Reddit said.

Other netizens also referenced Jaden's father, Will Smith, incident when he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022. They joked about the young personality slap-proofing his head at the Grammy Awards.

"He's afraid that his dad might slap him, too. Can't slap his face if he can't see his face. Smart," a Reddit user wrote.

"Jaden appears to be having an 'entanglement' with that castle. Or maybe it's his protection if someone tries to smack him in the face. Only daddy does that sh*t, J," a user on X commented.

"Breaking .... Knowing his father's history —Will Smith's son slap proofs his head at the Grammys," another user on X wrote.

Jokes aside, Abodi shared the inspiration behind Jaden Smith's black castle headpiece via their Instagram account. The brand said that it was custom-made for Jaden's Louis Vuitton suit. The description further states that it "combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with the bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori."

Jaden Smith was joined by his sister, Willow Smith, at the 2025 Grammys red carpet

The 2025 Grammy Awards was a family affair for the Smiths. As Jaden Smith took the red carpet on Sunday, stunning netizens with his unusual castle headpiece, his younger sister, Willow Smith, also joined him at the event. She matched Jaden's all-black outfit with a long black blazer but made waves with her embellished ensemble.

Inside the blazer, Willow opted for a matching crystal-embellished black bra and hot pants. She finished her ensemble with crystal-encrusted platform sandals, which were also in black. The star styled her hair in voluminous curls and added metallic grills, including one green grill on her front tooth, to complete her 2025 Grammys look.

The siblings aren't the only Smiths at the event, as their father will also be a presenter at the award show. The Recording Academy revealed on January 31, 2025, that Will Smith will be among the presenters at the ceremony, along with Taylor Swift, SZA, Cardi B, and many others.

The 2025 Grammys will be broadcasting live on CBS on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and will also be streaming on Paramount+ on the same day.

