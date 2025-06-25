BTS' j-hope, NCT's Yuta, GOT7's Jackson Wang, BamBam and Fourth turn heads at the Louis Vuitton Men's SS26 Show

On June 24, 2025 (CEST), diverse K-pop idols attended the luxury label Louis Vuitton's SS26 runway event during Paris Men's Fashion Week. Present among the guests were GOT7's BamBam and Jackson Wang, as well as BTS' j-hope and NCT's Yuta.

All four K-pop idols wore LV, each styled by the label's latest design. Also spotted at the affair were Korean actor Gong Yoo and the My School President fame and Thai star, Fourth.

These artists’ arrivals sustained the ongoing connection between the K-pop entertainment scene and worldwide luxury labels.

Louis Vuitton's K-pop ties with star collaborations

Louis Vuitton has gradually strengthened its connections with K-pop celebrities, thanks to a growing roster of partnerships with K-pop stars over recent years. It started in April 2021 when BTS secured a full-group deal with the luxury giant.

In February 2023, j-hope branched out solo. Since then, he has been fronting the label's promotions, like representing their classic Keepall bag. He's also appeared courtside at major fashion weeks, including the brand's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 drop in Paris.

BTS' j-hope, NCT's Yuta, GOT7's Jackson Wang, and BamBam (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope, yuu_taa_1026, @jacksonwang852g7, @bambam1a)

Louis Vuitton announced its collaboration with Jackson Wang, from GOT7, in January 2023 through its official pages and press releases. Since then, he's appeared on back-to-back shows, including FW23 and SS25 menswear in Paris.

He also starred in the "Horizons Never End" shoot, a travel-themed partnership with Marc Newson, shot around the streets of Paris. Jackson's link with the brand goes beyond just campaigns.

He has teamed with Pharrell on the "Metamorphosis" auction during Men's Fashion Week 2024. BamBam, likewise a member of GOT7, was formally appointed as a house ambassador in February 2024.

The Thai rapper made his debut at the LV FW24 men's show in Paris. At that time, his bright red hair and outfit drew substantial attention.

NCT's Yuta is also in the brand's orbit but occupies a diverse role. He is designated as the brand's "Japan Friend," positioning him as a regional collaborator rather than a global representative. The artist attended the Men's SS24 show in June 2023, followed by SS25 in June 2024.

So far, each of these K-pop idols has been playing a distinct role. However, all of them continue to contribute to Louis Vuitton's extending visibility across the K-pop world and the international fashion industry.

