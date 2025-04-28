BTS' Taehyung's 'Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)' earns his 4th consecutive win as the MVP Song of April on K-Star Chart

In April 2025, BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) achieved a historic fourth straight monthly MVP Song title on the K-Star Chart with his jazz-pop collaboration Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN), following wins in December 2024, February, and March 2025.

The track dominated all three weekly polls on the IDOLCHAMP platform—garnering a cumulative 3,281 points—to claim the April crown. Since its release on November 29, 2024, Winter Ahead has shattered streaming records, surpassing 250 million Spotify streams, reaching 210 million by late March, and crossing 200 million by February 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, it logged 100 days on Apple Music’s Worldwide Song chart and debuted at No. 99 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Fans powered these wins through the Fancast app’s real-time voting.

More about the K-Star Chart and BTS' Taehyung's Winter Ahead

K-Star Chart is a monthly music ranking run by the K-STAR Project in partnership with IDOLCHAMP, where each week’s top songs are determined through fan votes on IDOLCHAMP polls.

MVP Song of the Month is awarded to the single with the highest cumulative points from all weekly polls. In April 2025, Winter Ahead led with 3,281 points after winning all three weeks.

Fancast is a dedicated K-pop fan voting platform offering real-time poll statuses, themed monthly votes, Hall of Fame inductions, and a “Cheering Board” for fan messages. Fans earn “hearts” through in-app missions or ads and cast votes daily, directly influencing weekly charts that feed into the monthly MVP tally.

Dropped on November 29, 2024, via BigHit Music, the 6:22-minute Winter Ahead pairs V’s velvety baritone with Park Hyo-shin’s renowned vocals, blending jazz instrumentation and pop sensibilities.

Taehyung's song’s production credits include Pdogg and Waizmin, with arrangements that highlight piano, subtle percussion, and ambient strings to evoke wintry warmth.

Taehyung's single debuted at No. 15 on Spotify’s Global chart with 4.2 million streams on day one, marking the biggest jazz debut in Spotify history and 5.5 million unfiltered streams on Spotify Counter.

It also crossed 200 million Spotify streams by February 21, 2025—Taehyung’s eighth solo track to hit this milestone—and remained on global Spotify and European Apple Music daily charts for over 80 days.

The song surpassed 250 million filtered Spotify streams by mid-April 2025, the fastest any jazz song has ever reached that mark. Additionally, it reached 210 million streams by late March and held for 91 days on top of global Spotify and European Apple Music charts.

Winter Ahead also logged 100 days on Apple Music’s Worldwide Song chart as of April 21, 2025. Taehyung's winter single also achieved No. 1 on iTunes in 75 countries, including major markets like the U.K., Germany, and Japan. It also debuted at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, No. 14 on Global Excl. U.S., and No. 33 on the Billboard Global 200 charts.

With Winter Ahead continuing its streaming ascent—surpassing 272 million Spotify streams by late April—and the MVP streak still alive, all eyes turn to whether the song can make it five in a row for May.

Fans remain mobilized on the Fancast app and IDOLCHAMP polls, ready to propel this winter anthem into new records.

