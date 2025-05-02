Can Diddy appear in regular clothes instead of prison outfit during his trial? Everything to know

When Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial starts on May 5, he is permitted to wear ordinary clothes instead of his jail jumpsuits. According to court documents that TMZ published on April 1, Judge Arun Subramanian wrote an order on April 30 stating that Diddy is now allowed to get a set of non-prison clothing for the trial procedures.

Ad

Up to five button-down shirts, five pairs of slacks, five sweaters, five pairs of socks and two pairs of shoes, without laces, following regular detention facility regulations, are all permitted items in his wardrobe.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Diddy has so far only been in court while wearing jumpsuits that were provided by the facility.

Everything to know about Diddy's upcoming trial as the rapper rejected a recent plea deal

The order was approved by a judge at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, enabling the founder of Bad Boy Records to appear in court dressed in his own clothes. Sean 'Diddy' Combs will have the option to choose his attire for the trafficking trial.

Ad

Combs, a fashion enthusiast who launched his own Sean John clothing line, will seemingly make a comeback with the outfit. Wearing a tracksuit and wide-brimmed black glasses, he appeared content during a court appearance on May 1.

As per the videos going viral on social media sites, as he entered the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Combs smiled, hugged his staff, and waved to the gallery. He also read documents at the defence table and spoke animatedly with his hands.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He bent over and wrote something on a flashcard that he held up in his lap and gave to one of his lawyers. Above his tan prison uniform, his big crown tattoo was prominently displayed on his neck.

In order to prevent defendants from being prejudiced in front of jurors based only on their looks, the court's decision to allow Diddy to wear civilian clothing is consistent with a standard procedure in criminal prosecutions.

Ad

Hip Hop DX reported on May 1 that the incarcerated rap mogul wants a judge to prevent opposing lawyers from publicly discussing his s*x trafficking case because he believes it will violate his right to a fair trial.

Additionally, Diddy claimed that letting the lawyers talk freely might sway the jury against him. The order was issued just one day after Diddy turned down a plea bargain offer on Thursday, May 1, during the last pre-trial hearing in his s*x trafficking and racketeering case in New York City.

Ad

As per CBS News’ report from the same day, District Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs to certify that he was not under the influence of narcotics and that he was of sound mind. When asked if he turned down the prosecution's offer of a plea deal, Combs said, "Yes, I do."

Ad

Jury selection is scheduled to start the following week. The potential jurors will be questioned one-on-one starting Monday, May 5, to find out if they had read or seen news reports on the case since completing those forms.

There are already six defence lawyers at Combs, and two more will be added on Thursday. It was requested that potential jurors show up at the court early on Monday.

In order to allow lawyers the remainder of the week to concentrate on trial preparation, the court hopes to finish jury selection in a few days. On May 12, opening remarks are planned.

Ad

This all started eight months after the troubled 55-year-old music entrepreneur was taken into custody in September. He was accused of transporting people to engage in prostitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering. He has, however, entered a not guilty plea to each of the five charges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More