"Can someone photoshop Jay Z out of the frame please" — Internet reacts to viral photo of Beyoncé with her family from Grammy night

Beyoncé attended the 67th Grammys on Sunday with her husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The family was photographed multiple times during the whole evening. One of their most viral photos showed them standing next to each other. While the singer appeared in a beaded white and champagne-colored body-hugging gown, Blue Ivy was seen wearing a royal blue gown.

The photo was shared multiple times on social media platforms like Instagram and X. Pop Base too shared the family photo on Wednesday, February 5, and garnered more than 2 million views and over 86K likes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The viral photograph received numerous comments from netizens, with many asking for Jay-Z to be removed from the frame. Many users even ended up sharing photos where they had edited the rapper out. One X user (@itgyalposts) tweeted:

"Can someone photoshop Jay Z out of the frame please?"

Expand Tweet

Another netizen wrote on X:

"Somebody edit him out QUICK! I need the screensaver!"

"Jay-Z just living in Beyonce's shadows these days," added a tweet.

"They cannot take a good picture with him in it," commented a netizen.

However, some users also complimented how the family looked at the event.

"A special family moment. They always bring style and grace to any event," one user wrote.

"A family of legends in one frame," read a tweet.

Beyoncé was joined by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, on stage while she was accepting the award for Album of the Year

As mentioned before, Beyoncé had her family with her on February 2 at the Grammys. Her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was even seen joining her on stage when she was announced as the winner in the Album of the Year category for Cowboy Carter. The singer also won Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted with Miley Cyrus.

In another instance, while her name was announced as the winner for the Best Country Album category, Beyoncé seemed to be so much in shock that Blue Ivy nudged her to remind her to stand up. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, after the event was over, the singer expressed how grateful she was that her children were able to witness her wins. Beyoncé additionally said:

"[Blue] is taller than me, I don't like it at all! I'm so happy that she was here, and Rumi, who's on the album, our youngest daughter, she's watching -- I forgot to thank her, so I get to thank her now. Thank you, Rumi."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, this was the first time that Beyoncé won the Album of the Year category, which is one of the most prominent ones in the Grammys. The last time a woman of color was announced a winner in this category was Lauryn Hill in 1999 for her debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback