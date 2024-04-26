Carin León 2024 ‘Boca Chueca’ Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Grammy-winning singer, Carin León, is getting on the road this year with the ‘Boca Chueca’ tour. León took to Instagram this Thursday to announce the international tour, which will begin later this fall on July 22.

The ‘Boca Chueca’ tour spans almost four weeks and aims to take the "vibrant essence of Música Mexicana to a global stage." Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on an early presale starting at 10:00 am local time on April 30. The platinum packages will also go on presale simultaneously.

Fans can access the presale through the exclusive code they will receive after registering on León's website. The code and the presale link will be sent to the registered mobile number before the presale begins.

Carin León's Boca Chueca tour will last almost four weeks (Image via carinleonlive.com)

Spotify and Live INSIDER presales, exclusive to registered members, will begin consecutively on May 1 and May 2. A 24-hour Ticketmaster presale for the tour tickets will also go live on May 2.

Once the presales are concluded, the tickets for the public will go on open sale starting at 10:00 am local time on May 3. The general tickets will be available till stocks last, but fans need not worry because an on-sale for the platinum tickets will also begin on May 2.

Everything to know about Carin León's Boca Chueca tour

The Mexican singer and songwriter, Carin León, is ready to take música Mexicana on the global stage with the Boca Chueca tour this fall. León's 2024 tour will begin on July 22 as he captivates fans with his rhythmic performances at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California.

The Grammy-winning singer will then get back on the road by the end of August and hold shows at - San Diego's Pechanga Arena, Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. León will also take up the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

After holding two successive shows at the United Center in Chicago, Carin León will leave for Canada to perform at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on September 22. As he returns to the United States after a short gap, León will take up the stage at - the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Uncasville's Mohegan Sun Arena, Houston's Toyota Center, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Tampa's Amalie Arena, and a few other venues.

Before leaving for Europe, Carin León will wrap up the North American leg of the Boca Chueca tour by hosting the last show at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena on October 20. The European leg of the tour will have performances at the - Wizink Center in Madrid (Spain), Electric Brixton in London (U.K.), and Paradiso in Amsterdam (Netherlands).

Carin León will officially wrap up the Boca Chueca tour on November 5 by taking up the stage at the Alhambra in Paris, France. The details about set lists and openers for the upcoming tour are yet to be revealed.

Grammy-winning Carin León will end the Boca Chueca tour in France (Image via Borja B. Hojas / Getty Images)

The North American and international venues for Carin León's Boca Chueca tour are:

July 22—Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, California

August 29—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, Colorado

August 31—Pechanga Arena San Diego, San Diego, California

September 1—Acrisure Arena, Greater Palm Springs, California

September 5—Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

September 6—Chase Center, San Francisco, California

September 8—Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

September 12—Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

September 13—BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, California

September 14—Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 19—United Center, Chicago, Illinois

September 20—United Center, Chicago, Illinois

September 22—Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

September 26—Capital One Arena, Washington DC

September 27—Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

September 28—Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

October 2—Madison Square Garden, New York

October 6—Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

October 10—Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, Texas

October 13—Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

October 17—Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 19—Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

October 20—Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

October 31—Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

November 3—Electric Brixton, London, United Kingdom

November 4—Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 5—Alhambra, Paris, France

Apart from the Boca Chueca tour, Carin León is also performing at the Stagecoach festival this Friday, April 26. Last week, the música Mexicana star also took on the stage at the Coachella festival with the Mexican group, Molotov.

As fans prep for the Boca Chueca tour, they can also watch León opening for the Rolling Stones on May 7, as he supports them at the Glendale, Arizona show of the "Stones Tour ‘24."