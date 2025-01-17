Charlamagne tha God hints at knowing someone who took payola from Kendrick Lamar's team to promote Not Like Us, urges Drake to "snitch"

Recently, on an episode of The Breakfast Club, aired on YouTube, on Friday, January 16, 2025, Charlamagne tha God asked Drake to "snitch." He hinted at being aware of someone who apparently took payola from Kendrick Lamar's team. According to him, the payment was to promote Lamar's popular diss track Not Like Us, which was released in May 2024.

The statement from Charlamagne tha God came up after Loren Lorosa was reading out the details about the latest lawsuit that Drizzy had filed against Universal Music Group surrounding the aforementioned diss track. She said:

"They also mentioned the radio staff member. He said that there was like radio people that were being paid to push the song."

This was when the show co-host interrupted, and said:

"Now that I need to know about. Drake now you need to snitch. Tell tell tell tell tell tell. Cuz I think I know who it is and I don't want them here anyway..."

Charlamagne tha God further declared that he felt that such people should not be a part of the industry. Even asked if the co-host would like to reveal any names, to which he said that he did.

However, the conversation was cut short by DJ Envy and they moved to further details of the suit.

Elsewhere in the interview, she mentioned that the lawsuit contained claims that the shooting at Drizzy's house was related to the lyrics of Not Like Us, in which K.dot called him a "certified p*dophile" and a "predator."

Drake's lawsuit claimed that Universal Music Group had used "unlawful" practices to boost Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

On January 15, Canadian rapper Drizzy filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, in which he claimed that the company had spread "false and malicious narrative" about the rapper which further caused danger to his life.

The suit filed in the Manhattan federal court further read:

"UMG intentionally sought to turn Drake into a pariah, a target for harassment, or worse. UMG did so not because it believes any of these false claims to be true, but instead because it would profit from damaging Drake’s reputation."

According to reports by Billboard, dated January 16, the suit has emphasized that it was not targeting Kendrick Lamar, even though he wrote the lyrics of the diss track in context.

Drake had further claimed that he had previously tried to sort the matter out with UMG, behind the scenes. However, the company apparently was not interested in doing so.

The first suit by the rapper was filed in November where he named UMG and Spotify in the complaint. Drizzy's attorneys then wrote:

"UMG’s schemes… were motivated, at least in part, by the desire of executives at Interscope to maximize their own profits."

UMG then told Billboard that the allegations were untrue. Spotify refrained from making any comment at the time. In the same month, Drizzy filed a second lawsuit in which he accused UMG of defamation.

Meanwhile, fans await what transpires next surrounding the latest lawsuit that the Canadian rapper has filed.

