Charli XCX admonishes fans for anti-Taylor Swift chants in concerts and hate on the internet

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX shuts down her fans after a video caught them chanting "A Taylor Moreau," which translates to "Taylor is dead" during her PARTYGIRL DJ set at the Zig Club in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 22.

She wrote a message admonishing her Brazilian fans over an Instagram Story of the video, which she also shared on her Instagram Story.

"Can people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it."

Charli XCX's Instagram Story (Image via @charli_xcx/ Instagram)

The viral clip from her performance and the subsequent shutdown from the Charli XCX comes after some fans shared their displeasure over Swift allegedly blocking their favorite artist from reaching the top spot on the UK Official Charts following her release of Brat.

Taylor Swift is accused of blocking Charli XCX's Brat on the charts

The British singer-songwriter released her latest album, Brat on June 7, 2024, marking her sixth studio album and her most successful album to date. Less than a week after it came out, Brat got a 95 score on Metacritic, taking the number one spot among album releases this year, leaving Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter in second place at 91.

Charli XCX's latest album has seen commercial success and was, at one point, rising to take the top spot of the UK albums chart. Unfortunately, it never reached number one after Taylor Swift announced six new deluxe reissues of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which were only available in the UK for six hours after going live.

Swift's TTPD takes no.1 and Charli XCX settled for the second spot, which left a sour note among her fans. But. it's not the first time fans of a certain artist are not happy with Taylor Swift.

Swift's TTPD's continued high placement on the charts had also kept Billie Eilish's latest Hit Me Hard and Soft studio album from reaching the top spot on the Billboard 200, marking the first time Eilish failed to hit the No.1 spot. Some fans have previously alluded to Swift "strategically" releasing new versions of TTPD around the same time as Eilish's album release.

While Eilish took the No.1 spot on the UK charts in the first week of her album release, it only stayed on top for one week before TTPD reclaimed the spot. Meanwhile, Swift has kept the top spot on the Billboard 200 with Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No.2, and Charli XCX's Brat at No.3.