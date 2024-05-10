Charli XCX has released a new single, titled 360, as part of her upcoming album Brat, on May 10, 2024. The single features a video starring Chloe Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, Julia Fox, Alex Consani, and Richie Shazam accompanying her on a journey from a hotel dining room to a gym to atop a hospital bed and ending in a road with a car pileup.

The single has a retro synth-pop beats, which accompanies the lyrics celebrating the accomplishments of women who made their successes in life:

"I went my own way and I made it/I'm your favorite reference, baby/Call me Gabbriette, you're so inspired/Ah, ah/I'm tectonic, moves, I make 'em/Shock you like defibrillators/No style, I can't relate/I'll always be the one, ah"

Charli XCX '360' music video and single guests

Charlie XCX's new single features a whole host of guests in its music video, starting with musician Gabbriette and actress Chloe Cherry sitting along in a formal dining booth when Charli arrives, prepared to perform her song.

She is stopped by Rachell Sennott and Gabbriette, with the former stating that they would love to see her new song, and the latter injecting that they first have to fulfill the prophecy:

"Rachel: Oh f**k, um, we’re so sorry because the thing is we all really want you to do the song. Gabbriette: We have to fulfill the prophecy of finding a new, hot internet girl. That’s literally why we’re at dinner."

This leads to Charli XCX first choosing Julia Fox, followed by Greer Cohen acting as a server in the video, which starts properly after the rest of the women giving Cohen some tips on being the next internet girl.

The full list of guests featured in Charli XCX's 360 is given below:

Matisse Andrews

Quenlin Blackwell

Sakura Bready

Chloe Cherry

Greer Cohen

Anna Collins

A. G. Cook

Alex Consani

Emma Chamberlain

Gabbriette

Julia Fox

Isamaya Ffrench

Blizzy McGuire

Tess McMillan

Salem Mitchell

Hari Nef

Peri Rosenzweig

Rachel Sennott

Chloe Sevigny

Richie Shazam

Niki Takesh

The new single by Charli XCX comes on the heels of her previous single release for the album, Von Dutch and Club Classics / B2B, earlier this year.

The single also comes on the heels of the singer's announcement of a world tour in support of her upcoming album, starting with shows in June 2024 across Europe and the US.

This will be followed by a tour in collaboration with Troy Sivan, 'Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat', which starts on September 14, 2024. The tour is scheduled for North America, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Phoenix, and more. The tour will come to an end in Seattle on October 23, 2024.

Charli XCX is then scheduled to return to Europe and the UK for a few more shows to be held in the remaining months of the year, with the last scheduled show at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow (Scotland), UK.