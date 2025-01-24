Charli XCX joins hands with A24 to star in a film reportedly based on her original idea

Charli XCX is set to join hands with A24 to star in and produce a new project titled The Moment. The film will reportedly be based on the singer's original idea, as per a report by Variety dated January 23, 2025.

According to the outlet, The Moment will mark Charli's first venture into film production under her own banner, Studio365. Details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of the Scottish filmmaker and photographer Aidan Zamiri. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A. G Cook, a longtime collaborator of Charli XCX who had a key role in her 2024 summer hit album Brat, has been roped in to compose the musical score for the film, as per Variety. A24 is set to handle the global release of the film while it will be produced by David Hinojosa's 2AM, alongside the singer herself.

Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutma will serve as executive producers on the film. The rest of the film's cast, except Charli, has not been revealed yet, and it is yet to announce an official release date.

The new project adds to Charli XCX's barrage of eight upcoming projects. The singer had a successful 2024 with the release of her album Brat and is now set to embark on her new journey in Hollywood.

What are Charli XCX's upcoming projects in Hollywood?

Charli XCX has a number of Hollywood projects lined up (Image via Getty)

With her musical career on the go, Charli XCX is set to star in a number of Hollywood projects in the next few years. The singer will appear in the remake of Faces of Death directed by Daniel Goldhaber. Two other projects in her pipeline are Romain Gavras' adventure comedy Sacrifice and Pete Ohs' Erupcja.

Charli will also be seen on Julia Jacksman's next project, 100 Nights of Hero, alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corin, and Maika Monroe. She will also feature in Overcompensating, a comedy series by Benito Skinner. Charli XCX will also star in I Want Your Sex, a directorial by Gregg Araki alongside Olivia Wilde, Mason Gooding, and Cooper Hoffman.

Expand Tweet

Her latest project, announced in December 2024, was Cathy Yan's film The Gallerist. Charli will feature in the film alongside Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman. Speaking to Variety last month about musicians delving into different fields, the singer said:

“I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it. So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything.”

Last year, Charli XCX found great success in music with her summer release, Brat. The studio album became a cultural phenomenon worldwide due to its unique lime-green album cover and distinct font. The singer received seven nominations in the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards including, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop/Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo Performance, and Best Music Video.

Charli XCX also received five nominations in the recently-announced Brit Awards, including artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and dance and pop act. The singer released a deluxe edition of Brat in June 2024, followed by a remix version with new tracks in October 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE