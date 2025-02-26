"Check on our legends while they are here" — Internet reacts as video of Birdman falling asleep while standing on stage goes viral

Rapper Birdman is trending online after he seemingly fell asleep during a recent performance in North Carolina on February 23, 2025, as part of the Hot Boys reunion tour, also featuring Lil Wayne. The alleged moment was also recorded on video, which has already gone viral on different platforms.

The clip showed that Turk was performing on stage and Birdman, also known as Bryan Christopher Williams, was seemingly taking a nap in the background with his head and holding on to the microphone.

Alongside Turk, B.G. was on stage and approached Bryan after noticing him. B.G. tapped Bryan to wake him, laughing as he did, but Bryan eventually continued his performance.

Although Bryan has not shared any response to the viral moment until now, netizens took to the comments section of No Jumper's post on X to react to the same. One of them seemingly referred to how B.G. checked on Birdman and wrote:

"Check on our legends while they are here!!"

The responses continued, with a user questioning what happened to Bryan followed by another alleging that it was possibly a seizure.

"What happened to that boy…..", a user wrote on X.

"Yeah, sure, fell asleep", a netizen stated.

"I think that's seizure", an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, a user referred to the weather at the place where Bryan performed with the Hot Boys, claiming that he was "flying" alongside another giving a funny reaction and saying that Bryan possibly had a relapse.

"Birdman not flying in that weather", one of the reactions reads.

"He might be on stage physically but his head is way up there in the clouds", a netizen commented on X.

"This n*gga had a relapse he ain't fall asleep", an X user reacted.

Birdman was interrupted by Lil Wayne in another show

Bryan and Lil Wayne had a lot of issues with each other over the years. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Wayne was reportedly not willing to perform at the Hot Boys reunion tour, which was planned last year, since Birdman allegedly restricted Turk from appearing with the group on stage. The tour eventually did not happen.

Lil Wayne later confirmed a mini tour with the Hot Boys after being featured at the Lil Weezyana Fest in November last year, where they performed on tracks such as Get Your Roll On, as per Hip Hop DX. The dates for the shows were confirmed last month. However, during a performance held in Florida on February 21, 2025, Lil Wayne intervened with Bryan when the latter was speaking on stage and said:

"Alright, let's go, let's go, let's go."

The tour is scheduled to end on Friday, February 28, in St. Louis, and apart from B.G. and Turk, it also features Juvenile. While the group was already seen together at the Lil Weezyana Fest, they had previously performed together during the Essence Festival.

