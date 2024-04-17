Clean Bandit's Grace Chatto says 'being the only girl in the band' she was treated differently than the rest

Grace Chatto, part of the prominent music group Clean Bandit, has candidly reflected on her experiences as the band's only female member.

On April 16, 2024, Chatto revealed to Voir magazine that she often felt treated differently than her male group members. She stated,

"Being the only girl in the band, you notice different treatment of us individually, which, at first, I was completely unaware of, but over the years noticed certain differences."

Grace Chatto is an English musician and singer. She is a cellist, backing vocalist, and sometimes the main vocalist for the music band Clean Bandit.

Chatto, known for her multifaceted talents as a cellist, vocalist, and songwriter, has been integral to Clean Bandit's success since its formation in 2008.

Even with hits like Rather Be, Rockabye, Stronger, and Solo, Grace Chatto expressed with Voir magazine how she has faced unique challenges despite being equally involved in the creative process and contributing significantly to the band's success.

In 2010, the band Clean Bandit released the song Mozart's House, featuring Chatto covering herself with a cello and bringing it to the forefront of the music industry. The video song ranked number 17 on the UK chart, per The Sun.

Despite the success, she was sacked from her position as a school cello teacher, which she held after graduating from the University of Cambridge.

Ever since its formation, she has been the sole female member. The group's initial members included Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson, Luke Patterson, and Neil Amin-Smith, but Neil left the band in 2016. However, in a candid revelation with Voir magazine, Chatto disclosed they plan to release a song with a previously collaborated singer.

The band had worked with Demi Lovato in Solo, which had recently hit four billion plaques on Spotify. The 38-year-old singer did not hint at any artist, teasing her fans, stating,

"Well, I can't really reveal the singer that we're about to release with, but I can say it's someone we worked with before, which is amazing because that last time was one of the best experiences of my whole career, so I'm really excited about this."

She continued,

"We love the song more than any other song we've released in many years. Our energy is fully renewed every time we hear it."

Further speaking about the collaboration, the sole female artist of Clean Bandit suggests that they had an organic and pure experience with Julia Michaels, who was featured in their song I Miss You as a singer and a songwriter. The artist stated,

"I think the best experiences have been when we've written songs together with singers like Julia Michaels, who featured in 'I Miss You.' That was such an organic process and such a pure experience."

Grace Chatto also discussed the collaborative process, suggesting that instead of writing the song for a specific vocalist, the band writes first and then considers which voice would complement best. She said it is fun as they explore different vocal styles. Chatto noted,

"Often with other songs, we write and finish them, and then think about which voice would be perfect. That's really fun as well because we send them out and see who likes them."

She continued,

"I think a lot of people think we just direct them and don't have that much to do with it, but we have been really hands on with every element, and we edit them ourselves as well."

Chatto's revelations have illuminated a new dimension of the band's narrative. However, more details on the secret collaboration have yet to be revealed.

Clean Bandit, a British electronic music group formed in 2008, is renowned for its genre-blending sound, seamlessly combining classical and electronic elements.

The band is now a trio of brothers, Jack, Luke, and Grace Chatto, each contributing their distinct talents to its dynamic sound. The musical group won the Grammy Award for Best Dance and Electronic Recording in 2015 for their song Rather Be, which was released in 2014.

The Trio musical band has been nominated for several Brit Awards, including British Single of the Year and British Group. Clean Bandit collaborates with artists across diverse genres, highlighting the band's versatility and creative vision.

