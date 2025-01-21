"Definitely gonna address everyone on The Fall Off": Fans react as Joey Badass throws shade at J. Cole with his latest diss

It appears as if Joey Badass’ wrath against West Coast rappers is continuing as the singer released his latest song, Sorry Not Sorry, that seemingly is aimed at J. Cole. This comes after Joey previously dissed Kendrick Lamar in his The Ruler’s Back track. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the possible J. Cole diss.

In the song that was released on January 21, Joey Badass, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, crooned:

“51 Hart Street, 193 Vernon Avenue, n***as with attitudes/ Man, I’m bigging up my city, that’s something I had to do/ Might delete later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t/ F**k it, I want all the smoke”

Although Joey Badass did not directly address J. Cole in the track, the mentioning of the phrase “might delete later” caught netizens’ attention. For those uninitiated, Might Delete Later is J. Cole’s latest mixtape, which was released in April 2024. The album included Cole’s Kendrick Lamar diss track, 7 Minute Drill, which Cole quickly removed from streaming platforms, subsequently leading to him issuing an apology to K. Dot.

Sorry Not Sorry was produced by Conductor Williams and Mario Luciano. The song was released two weeks after Joey Badass dropped his K. Dot diss track.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Sorry Not Sorry, with one person saying:

Others took to X to react to the rap battle between the East Coast and the West Coast alongside praising Joey Badass. Comments online read:

“J. Fold in shambles probably going to ask Joey for a feature,” an X user said.

“Bro didn’t get a response from Kendrick so he had to move to Cole,” a platform user said.

“Please joey give us the album already,” another internet user said.

Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Joey’s song diss at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, other reactions to the supposed shade thrown at J. Cole read:

“Kdot is going to put you in that same cage,” an X user said.

“I pray J cole ignore this loser just like K dot did,” another platform user said.

Some also opined that Sorry Not Sorry is actually not a diss track and that Joey was simply referring to J Cole. Some comments read:

“Bro that’s not a Cole diss. Please let’s not start this narrative. Y’all don’t know how rap work anymore and y’all are pissing me off. That’s called a REFERENCE BAR,” an X user said.

“I feel like people are blowing this insanely out of proportion and looking over the fact that the whole song is about him taking shots at the west, he threw one stray at cole and people are going crazy,” another platform user said.

“The things that you n***as call “shots at” confuses me. How about labeling it as he’s referencing Cole MDL to convey that he won’t be apologizing to anymore cuz he want all the smoke,” a netizen said.

What did Joey Badass say about the West Coast? The Ruler’s Back lyrics explored

In The Ruler’s Back, which was produced by Williams and Luciano again, Joey criticized the media and fans for seemingly idolizing West Coast artists.

Many also fell under the assumption that the song was aimed at West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar, who scored the NFL halftime Super Bowl stage this year, released his latest album, GNX, and seemingly won the rap battle against Drizzy. Joey Badass rapped in the track:

“Too must West Coast d*** lickin’/ I’m hearing n***as throwin’ rocks, really ain’t sh*t stickin’/ ‘Cause if we’re talking bar for bar, really it’s slim pickings/ I rap like I draw pentagrams and kill chickens, n***a”

In the same, Joey Badass also asserted dominance over his hometown and seemingly called himself the King of New York, titles that Jay-Z, Nas, and The Notorious B.I.G. have claimed as well.

Followers now await a response from J. Cole following the release of Sorry Not Sorry.

