Did Bruce Springsteen and Robert De Niro announce they are leaving the USA over Trump's victory? Viral post debunked

It was recently reported online that American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and actor Robert De Niro reportedly announced that they are leaving the USA over Trump's victory. On Monday, November 18, 2024, SpaceX Fanclub posted the rumor on Facebook for the first time.

The post featured a collage of both the celebrities with the following text:

“Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro Say Goodbye to the U.S, “No Respect Here”.”

The speculations began to circulate after Springsteen and Niro endorsed Harris over Trump for the November 5 polls and after Trump emerged victorious.

However, it needs to be noted that the post was fake and satirical. Moreover, the satirical Facebook group said that they don't publish factually true news. Hence, it is safe to assume that neither Bruce Springsteen nor Robert De Niro are thinking of emigrating from the United States.

Bruce Springsteen and Robert De Niro are NOT leaving the country

Springsteen is not fleeing the USA (Image via Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Recently, a rumor about Bruce Springsteen and Robert De Niro, that was posted on a Facebook page, has gone viral. As per the accusations, the two stars are now saying goodbye to the country after Trump's victory.

On November 19, the SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page published a post expressing the same thing. At the time of writing this article, this post has already received over 3.2T reactions and over 1.6T comments. However, the page's description claims that it only publishes satire and fake news. Its bio also read:

“We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real.”

On the other hand, the post’s pinned comment, which directed the readers to an article on the satirical news website Esspots, claimed the same. According to the post, after Donald Trump's return to the White House, Springsteen and De Niro have declared their intention to flee the United States.

Both the renowned singer and the iconic actor, who have been outspoken in their criticism of Trump, said that their decision was influenced by the country's political atmosphere. They further said that they no longer felt appreciated or respected in the country they previously supported.

The article further stated that during a news appearance, standing on the steps of his New Jersey residence, Bruce Springsteen allegedly said:

“It’s not the America I sang about. I’ve spent my career writing about this country, its people, its struggles. But after this election, I feel like I’m writing a farewell letter.”

Robert De Niro, who attended the announcement with Springsteen, according to ESSPOTS, also declared:

“This place has gone off the rails… The people have spoken, and apparently, they don’t want us anymore. Fine. We’ll go somewhere where we’re appreciated.”

The actor, who is well-known for his vehement anti-Trump statements, allegedly claimed:

“I’ve been called every name in the book for speaking out against Trump. At some point, you have to ask yourself: Is it worth it?”

SpaceX Fanclub isn’t the only source for the rumor. According to Facebook user The Patriots Network, the actor decided to flee the nation after witnessing a "massive red wave."

The Patriots Network's post was built on a November 18 article by SpaceX Mania, a similar website that posts parody news. According to the parody article, in an interview with a "prominent news outlet," Robert De Niro alleged that they were being forced out because the nation no longer respected them.

SpaceX Mania's article used Robert De Niro's vocal criticism of Donald Trump as its base. As per the Independent's September 16 report, in a September interview with Chris Wallace on Who's Talking, the actor was asked whether he had ever met the president. To this, De Niro replied:

“No. I never wanted anything to do with him. He’s a jerk, an idiot. Who wants to meet a clown like that?"

The actor further said that Trump "did not have the right intentions" and referred to him as a "gangster."

Nevertheless, neither Bruce Springsteen nor Robert De Niro said anything regarding the entire rumor.

