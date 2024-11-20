Diddy accused of s*xually assaulting an 18-year-old woman outside a 2001 Halloween party in New York City

Three new lawsuits against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs have been filed by Tony Buzbee on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. As per the report by AllHipHop dated November 20, two of the complainants were a man from Florida and a Maryland woman.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The woman, who was identified in the court documents as “Jane Doe,” claimed that she was assaulted in New York City outside a Halloween party, back in 2001. She further claimed that she was only 18 years old at that time.

She alleged that a guard from Combs' security team led her to a black SUV limousine, where the rapper waited with six of his security members. According to her, she began feeling dizzy after she was handed a drink.

"Jane Doe" further claimed that Diddy forced her to perform oral s*x on all the security staff, while he kept insulting her and spraying champagne on her. According to her lawsuit, she was then forced to do the same with Combs as well, as reported by AllHipHop.

Diddy is under fire with additional lawsuits alleging him of s*xually assaulting the complainants

Apart from the 18-year-old woman from Maryland, two more lawsuits have been filed against the Bad Boy Records owner, as per reports by AllHipHop dated November 19 and 20. One of the suits was filed by a man from Florida, who is using the pseudonym "John Doe" in court records. According to the complainant, he got an invitation to an after-party in a house in Miami.

At the venue, the complainant reportedly got a drink from either Combs or someone from his team, shortly after which the Florida man fell unconscious. After waking up, the man reportedly felt a sharp pain in his rectum and an*s, and upon turning back, he allegedly witnessed Combs trying to have an*l s*x with him.

The complainant further accused Diddy of using s*xually explicit language during the assault. According to John Doe, he was too intoxicated due to the drugs to defend himself at the time. Doe further claimed that he got his clothes back when he woke up the next morning.

According to AllHipHop, the Florida man was then dropped at the club where he was the previous night before going to the Miami house.

The third lawsuit filed on Tuesday was by a person who was a stuntman in the 1987 movie RoboCop. As per AllHipHop, the man claimed that he met Diddy in 2001 at a fancy hotel near Central Park, New York.

The man, who thought it was an audition for a role in a music video, was offered an alcoholic drink, which he declined. The complainant was then offered a Diet Coke, shortly after which the situation got worse, according to him. He began feeling dizzy and nauseous, realizing that his drink was most likely spiked.

According to the complainant, when he woke up, he found himself allegedly being sodomized by Diddy. The man further alleged that Combs' bodyguard and another man present in the room joined in and flashed cameras. He later got medically treated for the injuries that he allegedly sustained during the assault.

These were the latest lawsuits filed against the 55-year-old rapper. Meanwhile, Buzbee, who had filed these, is known to represent more than 120 alleged victims.

