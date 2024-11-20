Diddy accused of s*xually assaulting Robocop stuntman after offering him diet coke

Diddy, who is currently in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, is now facing new allegations of drugging and s*xually assaulting a stuntman who was featured in the Robocop movie.

The allegation was made by Tony Buzbee - a prosecutor who is representing dozens of Diddy's alleged victims of s*xual assault, per AllHipHop.

The media outlet also reported that the assault of the Robocop stuntman is one of the three lawsuits filed by Buzbee on Tuesday, November 19, and paints "a graphic picture" of the Bad Boy For Life rapper's abuse of power.

According to the court documents submitted by Buzbee, the assault incident took place more than two decades ago. The alleged victim, who identifies as "John Doe" was s***mized by the rapper and his acquaintances in a New York hotel by being drugged in disguise of diet Coke.

Diddy allegedly lured the victim to New York by promising a role in music videos

The documents submitted by Tony Buzbee allege that "John Doe" arrived in New York after Diddy approached him with a role in his music videos in 2001. Doe claimed that the rapper invited him to a luxury hotel near Central Park.

The stuntman, thinking it was an audition, was offered a drink by the rapper. After declining alcohol, he was given a Diet Coke instead.

Shortly after finishing his drink, John Doe reportedly started feeling nauseous, realizing that his drink was likely spiked. After an uncertain period, Doe woke up semi-conscious to find himself being allegedly s***mized by Diddy. The stuntman described seeing the rapper's chest tattoo and gold cross necklace as the alleged assault took place.

John Doe also claimed that following the rapper, more people joined in on the alleged assault, including Diddy's bodyguard and another man. He allegedly saw cameras flashing at him as well.

After the alleged victim gained full consciousness, he fled the hotel, leaving behind his Robocop jacket there. As he was leaving the suite, he reportedly heard someone comment, "Hope you had fun."

Describing the consequences of the assault on his health, the complaint further read:

"Once back at home, Plaintiff tried to put the event out of his mind, but was reminded of it when he painfully defecated a used condom and realized he was bleeding r**tally."

It continued:

When the bleeding did not stop for a couple of days, Plaintiff visited a local clinic and then a proctologist, who repaired Plaintiff’s a*** with a laser procedure."

Neither Diddy nor his legal team has commented on the allegation so far. However, the rapper's legal team has denied similar allegations in the past.

Diddy has been allegedly contacting potential witnesses from prison

The rapper has been reportedly contacting potential witnesses in his upcoming trials from the prison, reported BBC on November 19.

According to the news outlet, the 55-year-old has been reportedly breaking prison rules by making "relentless efforts" to reach out to witnesses using other inmates' telephone accounts. He has also used three-way calls from prison to contact people who are not on his approved contacts list.

The prosecutors also claimed in a court filing that they found Mr Combs instructing his family to contact potential witness while reviewing his call recordings. The Bad Boy Records owner, who pleaded not guilty to all charges of assault and trafficking in September, is yet to make a statement in his defense on the matter.

Diddy was arrested on September 16, and has since raised three requests for bail, all of which have been denied by the court. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.

