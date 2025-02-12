Diddy files $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBC over documentary and claims the film assumes he "committed heinous crimes"

Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Peacock, and production company Ample on February 12, claiming that the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy defames him by suggesting he committed serious crimes. The documentary claims that Combs,

"committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and s*x trafficking of minors."

The lawsuit further states that the documentary,

"maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer' with 'a lot of similarities' to Jeffrey Epstein."

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

According to Page Six, the lawsuit, filed in New York on February 12, 2025, accuses the companies of causing substantial reputational and financial harm to the rapper, who remains incarcerated while awaiting a federal trial on charges related to s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Trending

Lawsuit details and response from Diddy's legal team

According to the lawsuit, Diddy's legal team alleges that the documentary portrays him as a "monster" and compares him to Jeffrey Epstein. The complaint also claims the film insinuates that Diddy was involved in the death of Kim Porter, his former partner and mother of his children, even though the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office ruled her death as natural, caused by lobar pneumonia.

The film features commentary from Al B. Sure! (Albert Joseph Brown III), Porter's ex-boyfriend, who questioned her cause of death and implied that she was silenced because she was "going to be the next Cassie Ventura." Cassie Ventura, who dated Diddy from 2007 to 2018, had previously filed a rape and domestic violence lawsuit against him in November 2023, which was settled within 24 hours.

Comb's attorneys argue that NBC and Ample's decision to rely on Brown’s statements was irresponsible, especially since producer Ari Mark was aware of the complex relationship between Brown and Combs.

The lawsuit further disputes the documentary's attempt to link Diddy to the deaths of The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, and Dwight "Heavy D" Arrington Myers, all of whom passed away from documented causes unrelated to foul play.

The complaint criticizes NBCUniversal and Ample for "maliciously advancing" unfounded claims and promoting conspiracy theories that lack any credible evidence. Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney, stated that the companies prioritized sensationalism over facts to generate profits.

They maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies," Wolff said, emphasizing that the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy falsely accuses Combs of heinous crimes without any basis.

Combs' team claims they warned NBC and Ample in December 2024 that the documentary contained false and debunked allegations. Despite this warning, the companies proceeded with the release of the trailer and the series. The lawsuit argues that these actions caused significant damage to Comb’s reputation and right to a fair trial.

In the lawsuit, Comb's lawyers also refute the resurfacing of allegations from a previous $30 million lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, which claimed that Combs assaulted underage women. According to the complaint, the women involved later clarified that they were not minors at the time and had never witnessed any inappropriate behavior.

NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample have not commented on the lawsuit. Page Six and BBC News have reached out for a response, but there has been no immediate reply.

Diddy has seen more than 30 civil lawsuits in the past 16 months. (Image via Getty)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, following a federal investigation that led to charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied any wrongdoing.

The rapper-record producer faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum life sentence if convicted. His federal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. Diddy has also seen more than 30 civil lawsuits in the past 16 months.

In a statement given to the BBC earlier, Combs' lawyer reiterated that he never assaulted or trafficked anyone and expressed confidence that the truth would prevail in court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback