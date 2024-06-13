Diddy greets paparazzi with prayer hands and "love" sign after his return to California 

Renowned music mogul and entrepreneur Diddy returned to the bustling streets of Los Angeles, California, amidst ongoing legal challenges. On June 12, 2024, a video obtained by TMZ shows Combs standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood, Calif.

He is seen casually talking to an unidentified man when a man inside the car yells at Combs, greeting him with "Happy Wednesday" and saying,

"Yo, Diddy. Wassup, bro? What's good, man?."

Combs replied with prayer hands and an "L" sign made with fingers depicting love. Combs owns an estate in California in the lavish neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

The public appearance of Diddy in California followed a series of allegations against the entrepreneur by his former partner, Cassie Ventura, an American singer and dancer.

On Wednesday, a video captured by a man initially shared by TMZ shows Combs wearing a black zipper jacket with two horizontal white strips on the chest, paired with black jeans and black shoes. He greets the cameraman with a love sign.

Combs can be heard replying to the man, saying,

"Happy Wednesday."

In another video of the same day obtained by TMZ, Combs stands outside the car talking to an unidentified woman. They had a small conversation, which cannot be heard in the video. Later, Combs left after exchanging a hug with a woman.

This is not the first time Diddy has been spotted in public amid his ongoing legal troubles. On May 19, 2024, the music mogul was spotted taking a stroll in Miami, Florida.

The video clip TMZ shared showed Combs smoking a cigar in all-white attire paired with a white hat and a medallion featuring his childhood picture with his father. Puffy was approached by paparazzi trying to inquire about his well-being, saying, "We are just trying to figure out what's going on." In response, Combs showed an "L" sign and said,

"Love. Have a good day," he responded to the reporter.

The video clip came after Combs issued an apology on Instagram following surveillance footage shared by CNN. The footage showed Combs physically assaulting his former partner, Cassie.

As per Fox 5 Atlanta, Combs' mansion in LA, California, measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000-square-foot guesthouse. He purchased the estate in 2014 for $40 million. Moreover, the estate of Combs was raided on March 25, 2024, by federal law enforcement agents under s*x crime allegations.

Why has Diddy's return to California garnered significant attention? Legal battle explained

During the legal trouble, the hip-hop rapper stayed in his Miami house in South Florida. The legal saga of Combs started on November 16, 2023, when Cassie filed a lawsuit against the record producer, alleging r*pe, years-long physical abuse from 2018. However, one day later, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount, as per Forbes.

Then, from November 23, 2023, till December 6, 2023, Combs found himself under multiple lawsuits alleging s*xual assault. Later, on February 26, 2024, producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones sued Diddy, alleging that he was forced to engage in s*x-trafficking. On May 19, 2024, CNN released a video of 2016 of Combs allegedly hitting Cassie in a hotel hallway.

In response, Combs took full responsibility for his actions in the surveillance video, suggesting that he was "disgusted" then and now —

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom and make no excuses," Diddy said in an Instagram video.

"My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," he added.

On May 28, 2024, Rolling Stone covered Combs' alleged incidents. In response to all allegations, Combs' lawyers said they would address them in a proper form.

His return garnered significant attention because he was spotted in California for the first time in a long while following numerous allegations and lawsuits.