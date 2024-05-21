"Diddy tried to blackball me" — Producer Amir 'Prince' Motamedi accuses rapper of s*xual advances amid Cassie Ventura video fallout

Producer Amir 'Prince' Motamedi has accused rapper Diddy, aka Sean Love Combs, of making s*xual advances at him back in 2011. The allegation has come after a 2016 videotape showing the rapper physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral recently.

Things plummeted when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a multi-million court case against the rapper for physical assault on November 16, 2023. However, things were settled amicably between the parties the very next day.

Now, producer Amir 'Prince' Motamedi has taken to Instagram to share his story of getting harassed by Combs.

"13 years I’ve been exposing this man #diddy no one believed me till now," started Amir in his Instagram caption.

By 'now,' he referred to the leaked video of the rapper assaulting Cassie Ventura. The video has been met with much criticism, and Sean Combs himself has responded to it.

"No one believed me till now"— Prince allegedly exposes Diddy on Instagram

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Prince is a producer who has worked with industry juggernauts like Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana, and Julian Marley. The two-time Grammy winner shared his experience with rapper Diddy in an Instagram post on Friday (May 17).

"13 years I’ve been exposing this man #diddy no one believed me till now. At that time when you were my age looking as good as I did [expletive] he wanted my [expletive], but homeboy didn’t know I don’t get down wit none of that [expletive]," captioned Prince.

Here, he referred to the recently viral video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel in 2016.

In the Instagram post, Prince further revealed that the 54-year-old took a pass at him over a deal concerning French Montana. When the producer didn't give in, he tried to shun Prince from the music industry.

"I told everybody that @diddy was a #BAN back in 2011 when he took a pass at me over the @frenchmontana deal," Amir 'Prince' Motamedi wrote.

Sean Combs exposed by Amir 'Prince' Motamedi (image via Instagram/longliveprince)

Many people from the fraternity have come up to support Prince, notably American rapper 50 Cent.

“I don’t know, this is so bad. A lot of people aren’t saying anything because they are in them tapes,” captioned 50 Cent in an Instagram post supporting Prince.

Diddy opens up about the 2016 assault video, issues statement

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Diddy is an American rapper, record executive, and producer who founded his record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993. Diddy and his record label are credited with discovering big names like Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Usher.

Diddy has finally issued a statement about the lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie and the horrific viral video of the rapper physically assaulting him. In an Instagram video posted on May 19, the rapper accepted that he had 'hit rock bottom' and called it one of the darkest times of his life.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was [expletive] up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," the rapper said in the Instagram video.

The rapper continued:

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Finally, the rapper committed to taking full responsibility for his actions and apologized for his actions.

“I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” the rapper concluded.

About the viral footage

CNN released the viral video on May 17, 2024. It shows a man clad in just a towel running from his hotel room in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The man, identified as Diddy, grabs Cassie by the neck and throws her on the floor. The rapper proceeds to snatch her belongings and kicks her repeatedly before turning back to return to his room.

Cassie tries to call for help using the hotel phone, but he grabs her again and plummets her to the ground. Thereafter, the man is seen sitting on a chair and throwing a vase in her direction.

Back in November 2023, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the rapper, but it was resolved within just one by an agreement between the parties.

In a statement to the New York Post in November 2023, Cassie said:

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

The rapper also issued a statement informing them that the two parties had settled the matter amicably. The rapper finally wished Cassie and her family all the best.