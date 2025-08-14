  • home icon
  "Do not drive in the rain" - Lil Pump reveals he almost died in car crash as he shares photos from the wreckage

"Do not drive in the rain" - Lil Pump reveals he almost died in car crash as he shares photos from the wreckage

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 14, 2025 20:04 GMT
2019 Rolling Loud New York - Source: Getty
Lil Pump at 2019 Rolling Loud New York (Image via Getty)

On Wednesday, August 13, rapper Lil Pump uploaded a post with an image and a clip of a car crash on Instagram. The rapper wrote in the caption that he had almost died in the car crash that reportedly happened a few days ago. The rapper additionally stated that he had to kick the window to get out of the vehicle. The caption of the post read,

"Guys I almost lost my life four days ago. GOD is real!! Do not drive in the rain. Health is wealth I had to kick down the window to get out. If not, I was dead. On my birthday I will be going to church to thank God for all the blessings."
Many fans shared their concern for the rapper in the comments. In the photo that Lil Pump shared, his car could be seen in an upside-down position.

Another clip captured all the damage that the vehicle sustained due to the crash. In the caption, the rapper revealed that he was driving while it was raining and even warned everybody to avoid driving in bad weather.

Lil Pump had previously expressed anger after someone broke the windows of his vehicle

While rapper Lil Pump recently shared a post on Instagram warning netizens about driving in the rain, the rapper had previously found himself in the middle of issues surrounding his vehicle. According to reports by XXL Mag dated May 2021, the rapper found the mirror of his Rolls-Royce SUV in a damaged condition.

On May 9 of that year, he took to social media and posted a clip expressing his anger. The rapper further claimed that he would find out who was behind the damage.

Lil Pump &amp; Lil Skies In Concert - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
Lil Pump & Lil Skies In Concert - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty

The rapper reportedly said in the video,

"Whoever did this, I'ma catch you and I'ma blow your brains out, b*tch. I'ma catch your as*. Little bum-a** bi*tch. Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard. I'ma be up for three days straight. Come in this b*tch. I f*cking dare you. That's a free body for me."
He concluded the video by threatening that he would injure the person(s) behind his car's vandalism if he ever found them.

Born as Gazzy Fabio Garcia in August 2000, Lil Pump is a well-known rapper. He got mainstream attention after dropping the 2017 track Gucci Gang. This track reportedly secured third position on the US Billboard Hot 100. His debut album called Lil Pump, came out in 2017.

His latest album, titled Lip Pump 2, was released in 2023. Over the years, he also dropped several singles, including But Then I Popped Up Xans, D Rose, Boss, Welcome to the Party, and I Love It.

