"Do not use any VPN software" — Ticketmaster responds to their site crashing minutes into Beyonce's Cowboy Carter presale

Presale for Beyonce's upcoming Cowboy Carter tour began on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, via Ticketmaster. However, as reported by The Mirror, the site crashed shortly after tickets went live at 12 pm local time. The presale is expected to continue until Thursday, February 13, just a day before the general sale starts on Valentine's Day.

The reported crash caused a massive uproar among netizens. While some complained that the queue was not moving, others claimed that the website did not reload the seat map. Many claimed that they were kicked out of the site the moment they were about to make the purchase.

In response, on February 11, Ticketmaster addressed the situation on X, replying to a post by @PopBase. The company wrote:

"The queue for Beyoncé is moving along as fans checkout. Tickets are still available. We always advise to fans to make sure they only use one tab, clear their cookies, and do not use any VPN software on their device."

The now-unavailable post gained significant traction, amassing over 35.5K views on X.

Fans with the presale code from Ticketmaster will be able to get access to the tour tickets before the general sales take place on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Ticketmaster previously introduced a registration system to ease the process

Fans have previously experienced a massive rush on Ticketmaster while booking tickets for shows of artists like Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pink. According to a February 11 article by RadioTimes.com, the company launched a registration system to ease the process and make it more systematic. However, this system closed at 8 am local time on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Beyonce announced her Cowboy Carter tour earlier this month at the Grammy Awards. She is expected to conduct six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, before heading to Paris and then the United States.

As reported by RadioTimes.com, fans can also opt for other official ticket sellers like Live Nation, Tottenham Hotspur, and Seat Unique. Four main pre-sales for the tour were announced:

Beyhive pre-sale - 12 pm, Tuesday, Feb 11

O2 Priority pre-sale - 10 am, Wednesday, Feb 12

Mastercard pre-sale - 12 pm, Wednesday, Feb 12

Artist pre-sale - 12 pm, Thursday, Feb 13

The February 11 presale would reportedly cater to those who have already been subscribed to beyoncé.com. Fans with an O2 mobile account or Virgin Media broadband could access the O2 priority presale, while the Wednesday presale would be reserved for Mastercard holders only. The final presale would be open to those who had registered in the system last Monday.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour will start on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood and cover two more cities before moving to London. The final show will be held in Atlanta on July 13, 2025.

