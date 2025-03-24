"Drake's a rat" — Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks get into heated argument after record executive claimed Drizzy canceled his tour due to Kendrick Lamar

Record executive Wack 100 and media personality DJ Akademiks recently got into a heated argument over Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group during a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast The Adam & Wack Show. During the March 23 episode, the hosts were joined by DJ Akademiks, DJ Vlad, Trap Lore Ross, and Riemoh.

The argument began when Wack 100 claimed that Drake canceled the last four shows of "The Anita Max Win Tour" because he was "stressed out" by Kendrick Lamar's success, which Akademiks argued against. For context, Drake canceled the final four shows of his Australia and New Zealand tour, originally scheduled between March 4 and 16, citing "scheduling conflicts."

Wack 100 also labeled Drake "a rat" over his recent accusations against his record label, Universal Music Group. For the unversed, Drake alleged in a petition filed in November 2024 that the label used bots and payola to "artificially inflate" the streaming numbers of Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us.

In January 2025, Drizzy sued UMG for defamation over the lyrics of Not Like Us, in which Lamar accused him of being a "p*dophile." During the podcast episode, Wack alluded to Drake being "a rat" for allegedly blowing the whistle on UMG, saying:

"He's a rat. Drake's a rat. He blew the whistle," Wack 100 said.

Wack 100 claimed Drake was "ratting" out UMG for allegedly using payola when it helped him "climb the ladder" in his career

During a recent episode of The Adam & Wack Show, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 engaged in a heated discussion after Wack claimed Drake was "a rat" for accusing UMG of using payola to boost Not Like Us.

Wack 100 brought up UMG's recent motion to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit, which claimed the Canadian rapper sued them to "salve his wounds" after he "lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated."

"Did you watch what UMG said? Let's touch on this. The first important thing UMG said was, because, UMG said this, because Drake lost the rap battle to Kendrick, UMG said this. Right," Wack 100 said.

When Akademiks asked how that made Drake "a rat," Wack 100 continued that Drake had no issue releasing diss tracks through UMG, in which he accused Lamar of "heinous things" like domestic abuse. However, Drizzy took offense when Lamar retaliated with Not Like Us. For the uninitiated, both rappers are signed to UMG under different imprints.

Wack also claimed that Drake benefitted from UMG allegedly using payola to help him "climb the ladder," adding:

"We [UMG] released his [Drake's] songs when he said all the heinous things about Kendrick, Kendrick said nothing...When you start talking federal offenses, payola, that's ratting. Especially when you're talking about the very same thing that helped you climb the ladder. Now it's a problem."

Following this, Akademiks strongly denied Wack's claims of Drake being "a rat." He compared the situation to an employee suing an employer for not paying them for overtime, claiming it was not considered "ratting."

Podcast co-host Adam22 also sided with Akademiks, adding that while Drake's lawsuit may be "against the spirit of hip-hop," it was not considered ratting.

In its motion to dismiss, filed on March 17, Universal Music Group made similar observations in line with Wack 100's remarks about Drake's allegations against Kendrick Lamar in his diss tracks. The motion also alleged Not Like Us was not defamatory as the lyrics used "nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole."

"Drake has been pleased to use UMG’s platform to promote tracks leveling similarly incendiary attacks at Lamar, including, most significantly, that Lamar engaged in domestic abuse and that one of Lamar’s business partners and managers is the true father of Lamar’s son. But now, after losing the rap battle, Drake claims that “Not Like Us” is defamatory. It is not." the motion read.

As of this article, the lawsuit is still ongoing, with the judge yet to rule on UMG's motion to dismiss.

