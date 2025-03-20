Eminem's former employee Joseph Strange charged for selling rapper's unreleased music after FBI investigation

Former Eminem employee Joseph Strange faces criminal charges for selling unreleased songs following an FBI criminal investigation. The 46-year-old studio engineer was arrested on March 19 because he was charged with criminal copyright infringement along with interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Ad

Federal prosecutors revealed that Strange allegedly transferred and sold over 25 unreleased songs without authorization.

Authorities stated that Eminem's music, which was still in development, was stored on password-protected hard drives in a safe at his studio in Ferndale, Michigan. Documentation from an FBI affidavit reveals Strange accessed hard drive files through his position as a sound engineer between October 2019 and January 2020 when he was employed at Eminem Studio.

Studio employees first reported the theft to the FBI in January 2024 after discovering that unreleased tracks were being shared on platforms like Reddit and YouTube. The FBI then launched an investigation, tracing transactions that led to the identification of Strange as the seller of the leaked songs, as reported by Page Six on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Trending

FBI finds Eminem's unreleased music sold for Bitcoin as Joseph Strange faces federal charges

Ad

Investigators determined that Strange had sold the music to multiple buyers. A Canadian buyer, known online as "Doja Rat," told authorities he purchased 25 unreleased songs from Strange for approximately $50,000 in Bitcoin. According to the affidavit, "Doja Rat" raised the money from a group of Eminem fans who were eager to hear the unreleased material.

Another group, reportedly organized by a person from Connecticut with the screen name "ATL," purchased a few songs for around $1,000. These transactions helped the FBI confirm Strange's involvement in the unauthorized distribution of Eminem's music, as stated by Page Six on March 20, 2025.

Ad

Agents from the FBI conducted a search warrant operation at Joseph Strange's Holly Michigan residence in January 2024. During the search, authorities found handwritten Eminem lyrics and a VHS tape featuring unreleased Eminem video footage together with twelve thousand audio files stored on various hard drives.

The electronic files discovered by police contained musical compositions at different development stages from Eminem along with works from artists connected to his team. Strange's attempt to sell Eminem's handwritten lyrics worsened his legal consequences by confirming his involvement in releasing stolen rap content without permission.

Ad

The acting US attorney Julie Beck specified that Strange faces copyright infringement charges with a five-year maximum prison time and a corresponding $250,000 fine. The prosecution charges Strange with interstate transportation of stolen goods and this offense would bring potential consequences of up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Strange's attorney, Wade Fink, responded to the charges in a statement to the Associated Press, calling them "untested allegations" that have not yet been reviewed by a grand jury or judge.

Ad

"We will handle the matter in a courtroom, and we have great faith in the judges of our district," he added.

Ad

US Attorney Beck stressed the importance of protecting intellectual property, stating,

"Protecting intellectual property from thieves is critical in safeguarding the exclusive rights of creators and protecting their original work from reproduction and distribution by individuals who seek to profit from the creative output of others."

FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson echoed this sentiment, stating,

"This investigation underscores the FBI's commitment to safeguarding artists' intellectual property from exploitation by individuals seeking to profit illegally."

Ad

He credited cooperation from Mathers Music Studio for enabling authorities to swiftly take action against Strange.

Marshall Mathers received the Best Hip-Hop Act award at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

His most recent album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), secured a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, while his single Houdini was also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback