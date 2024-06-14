⁠Enchanting’s manager Jimmy Jackson reveals the late singer signed with his record label Change the Game in December

The sudden death of 26-year-old rapper Enchanting has deeply shocked her fans and the rap community. Following her passing, her manager, Jimmy Jackson, revealed that the late singer was signed to the Change the Game record label.

In an interview with XXL Magazine, Jackson claimed that the Track and Field singer, who had been associated with Gucci Mane’s record label, signed with Change the Game in December 2023.

Jimmy Jackson shared the following statement:

"Channing Larry, our ANGEL. It is with great sadness and pain to accept the reality of the tragic passing of our Queen, Enchanting. Channing came into our life in 2023 when we took over her management. It was clear as day Chant was a star. If you really knew Chant, you know her personality was larger than life, she was a whole vibe and owned every room she walked in."

Before her passing, the rapper was suddenly rushed to the hospital on Monday, June 10, 2024. As per Complex, her sister, Kayy Jayy later revealed on June 11, 2024, that Enchanting had tragically passed away after being in the intensive care unit for hours. However, the cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

"June 16, 2024, was the date set to tell the world" — Enchanting’s manager shares details about the rapper signing with Change the Game records

Enchanting's manager, Jimmy Jackson, released a heartfelt tribute, revealing that she had recently signed to Change the Game Records, and the label was set to announce the signing on June 16, 2024. In his statement, he described the rapper as “the most loyal and beautiful soul.” Jackson stated:

"Chant was one of the most loyal and beautiful souls we have ever encountered. In December of 2023, we were blessed to get the opportunity to sign BIG CHANT to Change the Game Records. June 16, 2024 was the date set to tell the world. Chant wasn’t just an amazing artist, she was a BOSS."

He further added:

"Chant expressed early on, 'I want to run the label with yall one day.' Chant’s legacy will live on forever. Words cannot describe the pain and sadness across the world right now. Watch over all of us Chant, we love you forever. Long Live Big Chant."

Although Enchanting's joining Change the Game record was undisclosed for many months, it is known that she was a part of Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, joining in 2020 and appearing in several 1017 complications. However, in October 2023, she announced that she had parted ways with Gucci Mane’s label.

Following the rapper's death, Gucci Mane also released a statement paying tribute to the rapper, posting a picture of her on Instagram, and writing:

"So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant."

Enchanting, born in 1997, was known for collaborating with various artists, including Big Scarr, Coi Leray, and Foogiano. She was best known for her singles and projects, including No Luv, No Luv Scarred, Tell Me Why, and He Can’t Reach.