Fact Check: Was Childish Gambino shot dead? Award winning Swedish rapper C Gambino killed in car park

A recent rumor broke out surrounding American actor and singer Childish Gambino, after he was mixed up with Swedish rapper C Gambino. The latter artist was reportedly shot to death in a shooting in Sweden. However, rumor broke out that Childish Gambino got shot. The rumor is completely untrue.

C Gambino was a masked rapper based in Sweden, signed with Warner Music Sweden. Childish Gambino (artist name for music) or Donald Glover (artist name for acting) is an actor/musician who has worked in several movies like The Lazarus Effect, The Martian, and Magic Mike XXL. He also acted in the short film Guava Island, where he played a part too, along with various critically acclaimed musical projects.

Swedish authorities are currently looking into the shooting and are trying to determine if the shooting has to do with the gang disputes between northern and southern parts of Biskopsgården.

Trending

Swedish rapper C Gambino died after allegedly being shot on June 4, 2024

The rapper and his life. C Gambino, born in 1997 or 1998, released his first album Sin City, in 2022.

He was reportedly shot to death in Gothenburg, in a parking lot. On Tuesday, the rapper was found injured with a gunshot wound. While he was rushed to the hospital, the rapper succumbed to his injuries. Swedish law enforcement told Metro UK that investigation is on, and as of now, there are no suspects in custody regarding the fatal shooting.

Police added seven bullet holes have been noticed in a glass door near the car in which the rapper was present. Jens Andersson, a spokesperson for the police, told The Sun,

"[A] witness saw a car that is seen in connection with what happened. We are investigating whether it is true."

Police have further revealed the alleged shooters possibly escaped in a silver Volvo V70 car. No further information is available to the public, as of now.

The rapper, whose original name was Karar Ramadan, also won a Grammis award, which is the equivalent version of the Grammy Award in Sweden. C Gambino has about one million monthly listeners on Spotify with some hit tracks like Automatic, Svar, En chans, and Say Less. The rapper became quite popular in 2019 with his track Rebell..

His second studio album, In Memory of Some Standup Guys, gained massive popularity in 2024. This album further made him win the Grammis on May 4, exactly a month before the shooting.

Authorities are trying to confirm if the shooting was gang related

Diamant Salihu, who is a crime reporter for Sweden's public broadcaster SVT, claimed that the rapper had some connections to gang activities. However, he reportedly spent most of his time making music. Thomas Fuxborg, from the law enforcement in Gothenburg, said,

"I can only say that he is known to us from before, and there is a network connection. But I don't want to give any more details than that."

Another police spokesperson, identified as Annika Laag, spoke about the incident and said,

"We are working to collect witness information from as many [locals] as we can and continue to work on the technical investigation."

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express condolences after the tragic incident killed the rapper. C Gambino was one of the most popular rappers in Sweden, and his songs usually made it to the Swedish charts as well.